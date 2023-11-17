National Rallies And Marches Demanding Stop Bombing Gaza! End The Genocide! Ceasefire NOW!
The shocking scenes at Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital are an affront to every human sensibility as Israel continues its wholesale slaughter of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.
Israeli bombs and bullets have killed over 15,000 people including 6,403 children in the last six weeks– the equivalent of all the children in 23 average-sized New Zealand primary schools.
Almost as shocking is the complete silence of our politicians – refusing to condemn the genocide of Palestinians taking place before our eyes.
This weekend thousands of people from centres across the country are holding vigils, rallying and marching again to demand our government:
- Condemn Israel’s genocidal attacks on Gaza
- Call for an immediate comprehensive ceasefire
- Call for the Palestinian people in Gaza to be placed under immediate United Nations protection
- Demand a swift investigation by the International Criminal Court into war crimes committed in Israel/Gaza since October 7th – including the crimes of genocide and apartheid
- Send the Israeli ambassador home
It is the failure of western governments, New Zealand included, to hold Israel to account for its crimes against the Palestinian people that is behind Israel’s genocidal rampage in Gaza today.
The details of the rallies and marches around the country are on our facebook page here but basic details are included below.
Saturday 18 November 2023
Rawene
Outside No1 Gallery, Saturday 10am
Kirikiriroa, Hamilton
End of Wairere Dr & Naylor St, Saturday 1pm
Ngāmotu, New Plymouth
The Landing,1 Ariki St, Saturday 1pm
Whanganui
Riverside Market, Saturday 11am
Papaioea, Palmerston North
The Square, next to Verdict Cafe, Saturday 2pm
Whakatū, Nelson
1903 Square, Upper Trafalgar St, Saturday 10:30am
Te Tihi o Maru, Timaru
Statue of Tranquillity outside Timaru Library, Saturday 11am
Ōtautahi, Christchurch
Bridge of Remembrance, Saturday 1pm
Ōtepoti, Dunedin
Otago Museum Reserve to the Octagon, Saturday 1.30pm
Sunday 19 November 2023
Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland
Aotea Square, Sunday 2pm