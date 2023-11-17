National Rallies And Marches Demanding Stop Bombing Gaza! End The Genocide! Ceasefire NOW!

The shocking scenes at Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital are an affront to every human sensibility as Israel continues its wholesale slaughter of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Israeli bombs and bullets have killed over 15,000 people including 6,403 children in the last six weeks– the equivalent of all the children in 23 average-sized New Zealand primary schools.

Almost as shocking is the complete silence of our politicians – refusing to condemn the genocide of Palestinians taking place before our eyes.

This weekend thousands of people from centres across the country are holding vigils, rallying and marching again to demand our government:

Condemn Israel’s genocidal attacks on Gaza

Call for an immediate comprehensive ceasefire

Call for the Palestinian people in Gaza to be placed under immediate United Nations protection

Demand a swift investigation by the International Criminal Court into war crimes committed in Israel/Gaza since October 7th – including the crimes of genocide and apartheid

and Send the Israeli ambassador home

It is the failure of western governments, New Zealand included, to hold Israel to account for its crimes against the Palestinian people that is behind Israel’s genocidal rampage in Gaza today.

The details of the rallies and marches around the country are on our facebook page here but basic details are included below.

Saturday 18 November 2023

Rawene

Outside No1 Gallery, Saturday 10am

Kirikiriroa, Hamilton

End of Wairere Dr & Naylor St, Saturday 1pm

Ngāmotu, New Plymouth

The Landing,1 Ariki St, Saturday 1pm

Whanganui

Riverside Market, Saturday 11am

Papaioea, Palmerston North

The Square, next to Verdict Cafe, Saturday 2pm

Whakatū, Nelson

1903 Square, Upper Trafalgar St, Saturday 10:30am

Te Tihi o Maru, Timaru

Statue of Tranquillity outside Timaru Library, Saturday 11am

Ōtautahi, Christchurch

Bridge of Remembrance, Saturday 1pm

Ōtepoti, Dunedin

Otago Museum Reserve to the Octagon, Saturday 1.30pm

Sunday 19 November 2023

Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland

Aotea Square, Sunday 2pm

