Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Asia-Pacific Sends A Strong Message To COP28

Friday, 17 November 2023, 7:20 pm
Press Release: UN FAO

Transformation Towards An Inclusive And Resilient Agrifood System Is Critical To Achieving Global Climate Goals And Tackling Undernutrition

17/11/2023, Johor Bahru – An inclusive and resilient agrifood system is needed in the world’s most populous region if the global climate objectives are to be realized, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reported today at the conclusion of the Asia-Pacific Climate Week, a large regional prelude to the upcoming UN global climate conference, COP28, in Dubai later this month.

The Asia-Pacific Climate Week (APCW) brought together more than a thousand experts in the Malaysian city of Johor Bahru, to discuss a wide variety of climate-related issues, from rising global temperatures and Greenhouse Gas Emissions, to water and land issues such as droughts and floods, and regional deforestation. The need to transform Asia and the Pacific’s vast and vital agrifood systems to better anticipate, absorb and accommodate climate shocks while also minimizing future risks through mitigation and adaptation was also high on the agenda.

Agrifood systems solutions are climate solutions

With more than half the world’s population, and a majority of its undernourished – 400 million – the transformation of the region’s agrifood systems can be achieved, but it must be done in such a way as to make those systems more resilient and sustainable through equitable, inclusive and gender responsiveness – while addressing loss and damage in the agriculture sectors. The climate has already changed and will continue to change with largely downside risks for agrifood systems and food security. Farmers, fisheries, foresters and herders across Asia and the Pacific are already adapting – with or without support.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Agricultural production in Asia is also a major source of GHG emissions, with rice cultivation, synthetic fertilizer use, crop residue burning, and manure management comprising major sources across countries in the region.

FAO’s recently released report, the State of Food and Agriculture 2023 (SOFA), found that more than USD 10 trillion is lost each year in hidden costs relating to the world’s agrifood systems, with one-fifth of those costs environmental. “The environmental hidden costs, while not exhaustive, constitute over 20 percent of the quantified hidden costs and are equivalent to almost one-third of agricultural value added. They are mostly associated with greenhouse gas (GHG) and nitrogen emissions and are relevant across all country income groups,” the SOFA reported.

“We have been able to stave off risks to agrifood systems and food security from recent, past climate change because of investment in rural infrastructure, extension services and improved agronomic practices,” said Beau Damen, FAO Natural Resources Officer, who participated in the APCW. “We now have a narrow window to rollout the next generation of inclusive institutional arrangements and investments needed to transform agrifood systems in a way that can provide nutritious food to hundreds of millions of people in Asia and the Pacific while also reducing the role it plays in driving the climate crisis,” he added.

Member countries participating at the event highlighted national initiatives including many supported by FAO and other development partners to move towards a systems approach including the use of foresight in developing long term strategies for low emission development, the adoption of nature and ecosystem based approaches and the use of early warning systems to prepare anticipatory responses to climate induced extreme events.

FAO and others at the event also highlighted that action to tackle climate change impacts on agrifood systems will have broader benefits. The halting of deforestation has the potential to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 11 percent annually and also safeguard much of the Earth’s terrestrial biodiversity while providing critical ecosystem services. FAO joined partners in advocating for the sustainable management of forest-based livelihoods to ensure that everyone benefits from ecosystem services generated by forests and trees and, identifying concrete entry points for integrating forest carbon within wider climate goals.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN FAO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 