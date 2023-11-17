Ministers Endorsed Reports On Trade And Economy: 2023 APEC Committee On Trade And Investment Annual Report To Ministers

The annual report highlights the Committee's and sub-fora's progress and achievements in key priority areas including support for the multilateral trading system; deepen economic integration; promote trade facilitation, connectivity, digitalization and innovation; and inclusion and sustainability. The report also features progress on sustainability front, including the environmental goods and services, inefficient fossil fuel subsidy reform and identify practical measures to integrate inclusion and sustainability into trade policy.

Read the full report

2023 APEC Economic Policy Report

As the Economic Committee's flagship report, this year’s APEC Economic Policy Report (AEPR) discusses the complex topic of structural reform and an enabling environment for inclusive, resilient and sustainable businesses. It highlights the importance of ensuring a conducive business environment, one that reduces transaction costs and facilitates firm entry, operation and closure. The AEPR also points out the value of measuring and recognizing firms' contribution toward the public interest, be it in eliminating greenhouse gas emissions or serving underserved communities.

Read the full report

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

