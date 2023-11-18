APEC Leaders Issue Golden Gate Declaration, Ministers Issue Joint Statement

Issued by the 2023 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

San Francisco, The United States, 17 November 2023

On Friday, 17 November, Leaders from the 21 APEC member economies agreed to the 2023 APEC Leaders’ Golden Gate Declaration at the conclusion of the meeting. The declaration reflects the outcomes of the 2023 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting chaired by United States President Joseph R. Biden. APEC economies committed to taking joint actions to policy responses that address the concerns and aspirations of all people in the APEC region.

APEC Leaders’ 2023 Golden Gate Declaration and accompanying Chair’s Statement

San Francisco Principles on Integrating Inclusivity and Sustainability into Trade and Investment Policy Annex

Ministers from the 21 APEC member economies also concluded the 2023 APEC Ministerial Meeting in San Francisco, co-chaired by United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and United States Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai. Ministers issued a joint statement to further advance an interconnected APEC region, inspire innovation and sustainability, as well as foster an inclusive Asia-Pacific.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Joint Ministerial Statement of the 2023 APEC Ministerial Meeting and accompanying Chair’s Statement

Annex: Non-Binding Guidelines on Logistics-related Services that Support the Movement of Essential Goods During a Public Health Emergency

© Scoop Media

