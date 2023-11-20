Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Rubrik Named A Leader In IDC MarketScape For Worldwide Cyber Recovery

Monday, 20 November 2023, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Rubrik

PALO ALTO, Calif., November 17, 2023Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cyber Recovery 2023 Vendor Assessment. The IDC MarketScape also recognised Rubrik for its strengths in data monitoring and visibility and extensive proactive cybersecurity posture capabilities.

“Rubrik has pivoted the most into cyber protection and recovery, going so far as to position itself as a data security vendor. The Rubrik Security Cloud (RSC) suite of products includes data resilience, data observability, and data remediation functionality,” said Phil Goodwin, IDC MarketScape author and Research Vice President, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group.

According to the report, “In broad terms, cyber-recovery starts with fundamental data protection and builds upon disaster recovery. Thus it is not a product per se, but rather an integrated set of capabilities for the specific purpose of responding to ransomware. While backup/recovery (B/R) can claim to help with ransomware recovery, B/R alone is not nearly enough as discussed previously.”

“The amount of data companies need to secure could increase by as much as 7x in just the next five years. When coupled with the increasing frequency, sophistication, and impact of cyberattacks, organisations face complete cyber mayhem - and we believe the only way to withstand it is through true cyber resilience,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO, chairman and co-founder of Rubrik. “We believe this recognition by the IDC MarketScape not only underscores Rubrik’s leadership as a data security provider, but also a foundational solution in cybersecurity.”

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Rubrik ranking in the #9 spot on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, and its acquisition of data security posture management (DSPM) leader, Laminar. The company continues to innovate, last week unveiling Rubrik Ruby™, the generative AI companion for Rubrik Security Cloud designed to speed cyber detection, cyber recovery, and cyber resilience.

About the IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilises a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

View a complimentary excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cyber Recovery 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49787923, November 2023) to learn more about Rubrik here.

About Rubrik
Rubrik is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT:
Any unreleased services or features referenced in this document are not currently available and may not be made generally available on time or at all, as may be determined in our sole discretion. Any such referenced services or features do not represent promises to deliver, commitments, or obligations of Rubrik, Inc. and may not be incorporated into any contract. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services and features that are currently generally available.

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cyber Recovery 2023 Vendor Assessment¹, doc #US49787923, November 2023

