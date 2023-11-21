Hamas Press Conference In Lebanon On The 37th Day Of Al-Aqsa Flood

Firstly, we salute our steadfast people in Gaza, the bearers of the banner in defense of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa, who will not be harmed by those who have let them down.

A salute to the valiant resistance and the victorious Al-Qassam Brigades, who are writing the greatest epics of heroism in the land of proud Gaza, defending our people, land, and sanctities.

First: The massacre of hospitals and the siege of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex:

- The new Nazis, as you know, committed the massacre at the Baptist [Al-Ahli] Hospital in Gaza City on October 17th, resulting in about 500 martyrs and approximately 600 civilians and children injured.

- The world then stood watching and did not question or hold the occupation accountable, nor did it prosecute its criminals. Instead, some promoted its lies, encouraging it to commit more massacres that shock humanity.

- Today, you have followed the massacre of hospitals committed by the occupation in Gaza City and the north, still ongoing on TV screens, visible to the world. This includes the direct bombing of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, Al-Nasr Complex, the Indonesian Hospital, and Al-Quds Hospital, killing displaced people and medical staff, preventing ambulances from moving, and cutting off all medical supplies.

- If the occupation previously tried to hide its crime in the Baptist [Al-Ahli] Hospital massacre, today it targets hospitals directly with planes, indifferent to the world's outrage and the embarrassment of its supporters and partners.

In this context:

- We salute the heroes, the doctors, and the medical staff at the Al-Shifa Hospital and all the hospitals in the Gaza Strip, for their brave decision to refuse to leave their posts despite the bombing and severe risk to their lives, insisting on staying and persevering to continue their humanitarian role with patients and the injured.

- We hold responsibility for the hospital massacre on everyone who remained silent or failed to act to stop it or to criminalize and prosecute the occupation's leaders in international courts.

- We also hold the U.S. administration and specifically President Biden primarily responsible for this crime, which is carried out with American planes, missiles, and unconditional support.

- We say to the occupation and its new Nazi leaders, the failed and defeated: Your targeting of medical centers is a despicable and brutal act that you will be held accountable for by the resistance and the Al-Qassam Brigades, before international courts, and you will pay a heavy price.

Secondly: The heroic resistance's response to the aggression and the failed occupation army:

- Regarding the resistance and its heroic defense of the Gaza Strip: we confirm that the occupation army is receiving painful blows around the clock, paying a heavy price in deaths and injuries among its ranks and military vehicles for every meter they advance, becoming a permanent point of attrition for their soldiers and officers. Every extension into the streets and alleys gives the resistance more opportunities to strike their soldiers and tighten the grip on them, teaching them lessons in courage and bravery they lack. Those not killed on the ground by Al-Qassam bullets burn and suffocate in the Merkava 4 tanks—the pride of the zionist military industry—with the Al-Yassin shell, the pride of Palestinian national industry.

- You all have followed the statements of the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, and the videos published showing the fate of the occupier on the land of Gaza, which will be their grave and that of their soldiers. This is a promise we have made to ourselves.

- Here, we say to the leaders of the occupation: You vainly try to capture an illusory victory in your minds. The longer the battle, the deeper your feet will sink in the sands of Gaza, leaving you defeated, humiliated, and without feet, dragging the tails of defeat..Days are between us.

- We say to the U.S. administration and the criminal leaders of the occupation: Gaza will only be governed by its people, and there will be no political or security authority other than the Palestinians in it. We are a free people who do not accept guardianship from anyone, and our blood and lives will be the price for our freedom and the dignity of our patient, steadfast people, whose greatness and might cannot be described in words. So, spare yourselves the effort of thinking and think about how to get down from the tree before it burns along with you.

Thirdly: Outcomes of the Emergency Joint Arab-Islamic Summit:

- While we appreciate the efforts made to convene the Arab and Islamic Summit, and while we welcome what was stated in many speeches by the leaders, kings, and, presidents of 57 brotherly Arab and Islamic countries, the summit's outcomes lacked decisive actions, measures, and immediate mechanisms to stop the Nazi genocide against children and unarmed civilians.

- We expected our Arab and Muslim brothers to activate their political and economic leverage to pressure Washington to immediately stop the aggression against civilians and children. Each passing day sees about 400 martyrs and nearly 1,000 civilians and innocent children injured.

- Nonetheless, the summit's decision to break the siege on the Gaza Strip and to impose the immediate entry of aid, relief materials, medical supplies, and fuel is a step in the right direction. We look forward to the urgent implementation of this decision by opening crossings and humanitarian corridors continuously and permanently, and standing with our brothers in Egypt to reject any restrictions or mechanisms that hinder the flow of aid and relief to the people of Gaza to save the lives of children and civilians, who are being starved and thirsted by the new Nazis.

Fourthly: Popular Solidarity with Gaza and Rejection of Aggression and Genocide:

- The world has come to know today what "israel" is: it is an entity of the new Nazis, who are a model for crimes against humanity. They are state terrorism, sadistic racists drowning in the blood of children. This entity is a real threat to humanity, international peace, and security in the world and the region.

- Confronting this Nazi entity is a global humanitarian task. We salute and thank the Arab, Islamic, and free nations that have come out in London, Washington, Madrid, Lebanon, Yemen, Tunisia, Morocco, Jordan, Kuwait, Indonesia, Malaysia, and all the nations that have emerged in the world's capitals, to declare their rejection of the occupation, its crimes and aggression, and to demand freedom for Palestine and the Palestinian people, who have the right to self-determination, like the rest of the world's peoples.

- The movement and activities of the angry masses in all continents of the world are very important and influential in pressuring world decision-makers and those leaders who are partners in the massacre of the century and who gave the criminal killer Netanyahu the green light to commit massacres and genocide.

- The peoples of the world stand with our people, stand with the right, and reject and condemn the occupation, which represents evil, falsehood, terrorism, and the new Nazism.

- We call these free peoples to escalate their movement and solidarity with Gaza and the Palestinian people, to protect the values of freedom and justice, and to reject the occupation and the genocide committed against children and civilians. This is an important and responsible humanitarian mission that every free person should be proud of.

People of the world,

Free people of the world,

Continue your activities,

Your voice is stronger than their missiles and their terrorism.

© Scoop Media

