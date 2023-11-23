Save The Children Welcomes Temporary Truce And Hostage Release But Warns Children Won’t Be Safe Without A Ceasefire

Save the Children International CEO Inger Ashing said today the temporary truce and release of hostages was welcomed but it was critical to have a lasting ceasefire for the sake of all children:

"We welcome reports that an agreement has been reached for a temporary pause in fighting and the release of several children and women held hostage. It’s a step in the right direction, but all hostages must be unconditionally released and rights must be upheld for all children, all of the time - international law, humanitarian principles and the universal rights for children do not discriminate.

"This truce will provide much needed respite from relentless bombing for children in Gaza, but they still lack the necessities to survive. Food, drinking water, a roof over their heads, medical care and most of all - to be safe and protected. More than half of Gaza's housing units and schools are now damaged. All hospitals in the north are now out of service, unable to treat the thousands of injured children. Over one and a half million people are displaced and have limited or no access to food, clean water and sanitation to meet basic daily needs.

"Right now, children in Gaza are at risk of dying from starvation, dehydration, disease, and if bombardments resume, they will fall back into the nightmare that has already killed their loved ones, destroyed their homes and put their futures at risk. A few days’ pause in fighting won’t keep children safe. We cannot let a whole generation of children bear the brunt of this conflict as the world watches. We need a lasting ceasefire now."

