Rallies And Demonstrations Continue Despite “4-day Pause” In Israel’s War In Gaza

Despite the “four day pause” in Israel’s war on Gaza Palestine solidarity supporters will be rallying and marching around New Zealand again this weekend.

“A pause in Israel’s genocidal rampage through Gaza is a welcome small step but must be made permanent” says John Minto, National Chair of Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa. “This will just be a “tea break” in Israel’s wholesale slaughter of Palestinians unless governments like New Zealand speak up and act now”.

“Palestinians are under sustained attack because western countries such as New Zealand refuse to hold Israel accountable for its 75-year history of war crimes and systematic brutality against the Palestinian people.”

“As well as a permanent ceasefire the rallies will also be calling for:

· our political leaders to condemn Israeli war crimes just as they have condemned the killing of Israeli civilians

· an international protection force to be put in place across all the Occupied Palestinian Territories - Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem

· a well-resourced International Criminal Court investigation into war crimes committed on and since the 6th October attack on Israel -including the crimes of genocide snd apartheid

· Kicking out the Israeli ambassador

· BDS - Boycotts Divestment and Sanctions - against apartheid Israel just we did against apartheid South Africa

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

