Joint IDF And COGAT Announcement

In a significant move coordinated by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), 200 trucks were allowed entry into Gaza today, Sunday. Out of these, 42 trucks were loaded with shelter equipment. This initiative has been carried out with the Israeli government’s approval, in agreement with the United States, and in coordination with Egypt and the United Nations.

As of 26th November 2023, a total of 226 trucks carrying shelter equipment have been sent to Gaza, marking a substantial effort to provide for the civilian population ahead of the winter season. Approximately 3,600 tons of tents, blankets, and mattresses have been transferred, ensuring adequate shelter and warmth for the people of Gaza.

Since the onset of the conflict, over 2,000 trucks have entered Gaza, delivering critical supplies such as water, food, and medical equipment to those in need.

These actions underscore Israel’s commitment to providing humanitarian assistance and supporting the basic needs of the Gaza Strip's civilian population, even amidst ongoing hostilities.

