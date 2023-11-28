Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Dassault Systèmes, MEMKO And USQ To Boost Australia’s Space Manufacturing Capabilities With Virtual Twin Experiences

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 11:59 am
Press Release: Dassault Systemes

Melbourne, Australia – November 28, 2023 – Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), its valued partner MEMKO and the University of Southern Queensland’s (UniSQ) iLAuNCH Trailblazer program are collaborating to catalyse the development of Australia’s sovereign space manufacturing capabilities.

The collaboration will see Dassault Systèmes and MEMKO provide virtual twin workflows for composite components in Australia’s plan to embark on the manufacturing, and maintenance of aircraft and spacecraft. The partnership with the iLAuNCH Trailblazer program is crucial to the nation's ambitious program to achieve the full spectrum of space industry capabilities.

Game changers in manufacturing, R&D and virtual twin technologies will help Australia develop advanced capabilities in the manufacture and maintenance of large satellites, and in the design and specification of launch vehicles. Dassault Systèmes is poised to become a catalyst for Australia’s overall technological progress.

UniSQ’s iLAuNCH Trailblazer four-year program is intended to help universities accelerate commercialisation of research with industry partners across seven priority areas. The program is expected to elevate the technology readiness level (TRL) of vital late-stage research projects for commercial-ready applications and pathways to market, with the support of Dassault Systèmes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The program comprises the Australian National University and the University of South Australia alongside more than 20 industry partners. It will also address the skills shortage in the space manufacturing sector by co-designing a comprehensive education and training program with MEMKO.

Deploying solutions that support the digitalisation of aerospace design, manufacturing, servicing, repair and maintenance, Dassault Systèmes can make the entire processes highly efficient while ensuring top class structural performance.

By simulating the manufacturing and repair of complex composite components in the digital environment, Dassault Systèmes’ solutions ensure that crucial operations in the aerospace value chain are shortened, and made more efficient and productive. The solutions ensure seamless collaboration between all the stakeholders in the venture.

Additionally, Dassault Systèmes and MEMKO will provide valuable inputs to ensure that the universities can meet their objectives effortlessly in:

  • Developing low-cost automation techniques and mechanisms for the preparation of composite repair patches
  • Enhancing research and experimental capabilities as well as industry skill development

The solutions will help accelerate the speed to market of the key research outputs – an important goal of the iLAuNCH program. The program aims to generate A$3.65 billion in economic benefits associated with the core projects and Australian IP and lead to the development of a space engineering degree.

“Dassault Systèmes has been at the forefront of digital transformation in the aerospace and defence industry. We have deep expertise in driving digitalisation and innovation in the sector. We are bringing this vast experience to Australia’s aerospace industry as it targets advanced sovereign capabilities and enhanced national stakeholder skill development,” said Josephine Ong, Managing Director, Asia Pacific South, Dassault Systèmes.

“As Dassault Systèmes’ partner, MEMKO has been supporting industry primes, their supply chains and startups in Australia since 2007 with global best practices on digital engineering and manufacturing. We have forged strategic partnerships with Australia’s leading universities for workforce development and upskilling programs to address critical skills shortages within growing industry domains. The iLAuNCH program is vital for growth of Australian sovereign space manufacturing capability and we are glad to partner with the University of Southern Queensland,” said Ravi Jain, General Manager, MEMKO Systems.

“We are looking forward to bringing virtual twin workflows for composite components to aviation design and MRO (maintenance, repair and operations). UniSQ’s Centre for Future Materials (CFM) brings a wealth of knowledge in the field of Advanced Composites Manufacturing, paired with MEMKO’s knowledge of the Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to create a highly useful workflow for composites parts. Specifically, the centre plans to incorporate the use of digital twins for filament winding and other manufacturing technologies,” said Dr Tristan Shelley, Project Lead, Digital Twin of Composites Manufacturing & Repair, iLAuNCH.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dassault Systemes on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 