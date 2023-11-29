Introducing Octowill's Exclusive Client Experience, And Reveiling A New Era Of Wealth Managementanc

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 2:16 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Octowill Trustees Berhad ("Octowill" or the “Group”), a vanguard in the field of trust and estate management, is proud to announce the grand opening of the Group’s new private lounge and office, a first-of-its-kind in the industry. This groundbreaking initiative is designed to provide clients with an unparalleled private experience in the field of trust and estate management.

The new private lounge and office, strategically located at Centrepoint North Tower in the bustling heart of Midvalley, serves as a testament to Octowill's commitment to accessibility and convenience for its clients. This prime location not only symbolizes Octowill's stature in the industry but also offers clients a central, easily accessible hub for their wealth management and estate planning needs.

This landmark event also marks the launch of Octowill's exclusive Trust Product, a pioneering offering in the market. This product stands out for its innovative structure and adaptability, designed to cater to the diverse and evolving needs of clients. Reflecting Octowill's commitment to providing tailored financial solutions, this Trust Product is set to redefine industry benchmarks and reinforce Octowill's position as a leader in wealth management.

The opening ceremony will be graced by the presence of prominent figures including the Executive Director of Aldrich Resources Berhad, along with owners and representatives from the respective leading Public Listed Companies (PLC). Their participation highlights the industry-wide recognition and support for Octowill's pioneering initiatives.

Mr. Jack Leong Yien Hung, the Managing Director for Octowill Trustees Berhad, emphasised the significance of these launches: "At Octowill, we are dedicated to redefining the standards of trust and estate management. The inauguration of our private lounge and office is a testament to our commitment to enhancing client experience. Coupled with the launch of our unique trust product, we are setting new benchmarks in delivering exceptional value and service to our clients."

He further added, "Our goal is not just to meet but to exceed client expectations. These new developments are pivotal in strengthening Octowill's reputation as a leader in the industry and in reinforcing the trust our clients place in us."

The launch of the private lounge and office, together with the introduction of the innovative trust product, reinforces Octowill Trustees Berhad’s position at the forefront of the financial services sector. It demonstrates the company’s dedication to offering cutting-edge solutions and bespoke services, solidifying its role as a trusted partner in wealth management and estate planning.

