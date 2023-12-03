Claiming our rights this IDPWD
On this International Day of People with Disability
(IDPWD), People with Disability Australia (PWDA), reflects
on another year of advocating for the rights of all people
with disability to live in a future that is fully inclusive
where the human rights of people with disability are
elevated, respected and affirmed.
PWDA
President Nicole Lee says, "2023 has been a year that has
tested all of us with disability. I call on the disability
community to steadfastly maintain our right to full
independence in a society where we continue to face barriers
and restraints on our full participation on equal footing
with our peers without disability."
"This
IDPWD, we challenge the broader community to accept all of
us, respect us, and commit to upholding our human rights and
remove the barriers that prevent us from living free and
equal lives," Ms Lee said.
PWDA co-vice
President Marayke Jonkers highlights the social, educational
and employment disparities that people with disability
continue to struggle with. "4.4 million Australians live
with disability," said Ms Jonkers, "yet 45% of us live on or
below the poverty line, with lower employment rates compared
with others in the community. Our society is fundamentally
physically, technologically and attitudinally inaccessible,"
she said.
"The phrase ‘Nothing About Us
Without Us’ originated within the disability rights sector
in the 1990s by people with disability,” she said. “It
remains the clarion call of disability activists worldwide.
Today more than ever we need to remind ourselves, our
communities, policymakers and governments that people with
disability and our representative organisations must be the
architects of change with a seat at the table where our
voices are heard at every step of the journey towards full
inclusion and equality,” said Ms
Jonkers.
You can find out more about IDPWD at https://www.idpwd.com.au/.