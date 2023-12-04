Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

A Decade Since The Passing Of Mandela

Monday, 4 December 2023, 5:45 pm
Press Release: Gregory Fortuin

A decade since the passing of the GREAT MAN, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela

Living on the continent of Africa where blacks at the height of their potential were wrenched away from loved ones and dehumanised as slaves for over 3 centuries was never a great prospect. Yet set to defy history and restore African dignity Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was born on the southern tip of Africa into a far more sophisticated form of dehumanisation where blacks were officially lesser human beings to be “educated only to be hewers of wood and drawers of water”.

Today 10 years since the passing of that Extraordinary Ordinary Man at age 95, I salute not just our first democratically elected President and Nobel Peace Prize winner but the Father of Justice and Servanthood. When the world model was Nuremberg, Madiba gave us Truth and Reconciliation. When most of us clamoured for the dumping of the hated Springbok symbol, Madiba wore it as a statement of Nation building to 60 million South Africans. Under his inspirational leadership we integrated two flags and two anthems and crafted a constitution lauded across the world.

His dark realities were sustained by reaching for the light as he inspirationally displayed forgiveness and reaching across the aisle. He was our Moral Compass and our Beacon of Hope.

As we reflect on a life well-lived, we must honestly acknowledge that South Africa today has many mountains to climb. As we buckle under the darkness of power cuts, the scandals of corruption and state capture and the lawlessness of criminals’ we should heed the words of Madiba at the opening of the constitutional court in 1995, “We expect you to stand on guard not only against direct assault on the principles of the constitution, but against insidious corrosion.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

His gift in life to all South Africans was the inclusive Freedom Charter principle; enshrined in our constitution - The principle that South Africa including its greatest son in Madiba belong to all its people. The annuls of the Constitution of Humanity will record the child born Rolihlahla Mandela, as the Creator’s Gift to South Africa and even mankind to construct an inclusive future where the wellbeing of "others" comes first. As the great man so eloquently stated "to be free, is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others"

The baton has long been passed, the responsibility rest with us.

Madiba is dead. Long Live Hope and Servanthood. Long live a Better Life for All.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gregory Fortuin on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 