A Decade Since The Passing Of Mandela

A decade since the passing of the GREAT MAN, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela

Living on the continent of Africa where blacks at the height of their potential were wrenched away from loved ones and dehumanised as slaves for over 3 centuries was never a great prospect. Yet set to defy history and restore African dignity Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was born on the southern tip of Africa into a far more sophisticated form of dehumanisation where blacks were officially lesser human beings to be “educated only to be hewers of wood and drawers of water”.

Today 10 years since the passing of that Extraordinary Ordinary Man at age 95, I salute not just our first democratically elected President and Nobel Peace Prize winner but the Father of Justice and Servanthood. When the world model was Nuremberg, Madiba gave us Truth and Reconciliation. When most of us clamoured for the dumping of the hated Springbok symbol, Madiba wore it as a statement of Nation building to 60 million South Africans. Under his inspirational leadership we integrated two flags and two anthems and crafted a constitution lauded across the world.

His dark realities were sustained by reaching for the light as he inspirationally displayed forgiveness and reaching across the aisle. He was our Moral Compass and our Beacon of Hope.

As we reflect on a life well-lived, we must honestly acknowledge that South Africa today has many mountains to climb. As we buckle under the darkness of power cuts, the scandals of corruption and state capture and the lawlessness of criminals’ we should heed the words of Madiba at the opening of the constitutional court in 1995, “We expect you to stand on guard not only against direct assault on the principles of the constitution, but against insidious corrosion.”

His gift in life to all South Africans was the inclusive Freedom Charter principle; enshrined in our constitution - The principle that South Africa including its greatest son in Madiba belong to all its people. The annuls of the Constitution of Humanity will record the child born Rolihlahla Mandela, as the Creator’s Gift to South Africa and even mankind to construct an inclusive future where the wellbeing of "others" comes first. As the great man so eloquently stated "to be free, is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others"

The baton has long been passed, the responsibility rest with us.

Madiba is dead. Long Live Hope and Servanthood. Long live a Better Life for All.

