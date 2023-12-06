Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Fujitsu Finland To Provide Comprehensive IT Services To Kempower, Provider Of Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Solutions

Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 7:14 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

TOKYO, Dec 5, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Finland and Kempower, a leading manufacturer of DC fast charging solutions for electric vehicles, today announced the signing of an agreement under which Fujitsu will provide both end-user and device services to Kempower as a strategic partner. Under the three-year contract, Fujitsu commenced delivery of its solutions at the end of October.

Kempower is a global company headquartered in Finland, which designs and manufactures DC fast charging solutions for electric vehicles and machines, aiming to make the world cleaner and more sustainable. The new agreement with Fujitsu will allow Kempower to outsource its end user services, improving its employees' daily operations and making it possible to shift focus to other business priorities.

“We chose Fujitsu for understanding of Kempower growth requirements, proven capabilities for global deliveries, suitable EUS-portfolio and flexibility. At the production phase, we appreciate service quality, flexibility, customer co-creation, continuous development, and strong focus on sustainability. Fujitsu will be a great strategic partner for us”, says Pete Nieminen, CIO at Kempower. “We were also really satisfied with Fujitsu’s speed of action in the negotiation and contract phase.”

Before embarking on this collaboration with Fujitsu, Kempower previously relied on multiple suppliers for its end user services. The new agreement with Fujitsu will make it possible to achieve the goal of implementing clear processes and standardized services in its end user services across countries. Fujitsu’s end-user and device services include Service Desk, Global On-site services, comprehensive Microsoft 365 services as well as product services.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"We are very proud to support Kempower's growth journey globally as a strategic partner. Through our cooperation, we will be able to make use of our strong partnership with Microsoft, offering first-class services to Kempower. I look forward to our partnership – Kempower is a great partner for us in many ways, as well in terms of sustainability. Our purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation, and sustainability remains a central part of our services delivery model", says Ilona Ylinampa, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Sales and Portfolio at Fujitsu Finland.

Fujitsu’s Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030. Fujitsu’s purpose — “to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation” — is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 