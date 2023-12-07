Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

CSIRO Spin-out Quasar’s World First Space Domain Awareness Launch To Revolutionise Space Industry

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 10:45 am
Press Release: Quasar


Sydney, Australia – December 7, 2023 – Australian start-up Quasar Satellite Technologies (‘Quasar’) has launched its world first Space Domain Awareness (SDA) capabilities. Quasar’s fully digital multibeam satellite ground stations – devised within Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO – will revolutionise the space industry, enabling government, defence and intelligence agencies, as well as private organisations, to establish a rich view of every satellite in orbit – a previously impossible feat.

To be unveiled at the SFA’s Inaugural Spacepower Conference, Quasar’s fully software-defined phased array antennas provide ground stations many steerable electronic beams to characterise and access data from satellites in low, medium, and geostationary orbit (LEO, MEO and GEO). It is a crucial asset for government space programs, geopolitical risk assessment, national security, intelligence initiatives and anomaly detection.

Quasar’s technology is unique in that it has no moving parts and supports multiple space missions simultaneously on the same antenna, including powerful all-sky SDA and radio spectrum monitoring capabilities. One Quasar ground station replaces hectares of traditional parabolical dishes which are mechanically steered and use technology that is decades old in design.

“There are about 8,200 satellites currently in orbit; McKinsey forecasts there could be more than 65,000 by 2030, however industry figures suggest this number may even reach 100,000. Existing technologies can’t meet the scope of this new demand; parabolic dishes can only focus on one satellite at a time, require abundant physical space, and are expensive to operate and maintain,” said Phil Ridley, CEO at Quasar.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Quasar digital antenna technologies are complemented by a comprehensive software platform that includes 24x7 dedicated communications ground station as a service (GSaaS) capability tailored for all mission types. With the capacity offered by the system, Quasar can offer guaranteed communications for missions of all sizes – from single satellites to large constellations.

“Through rigorous testing we have demonstrated our phased array can track multiple satellites in the sky, across multiple orbits, simultaneously. That means government, defence and intelligence agencies can ‘hear the whole sky’ for active satellite transmissions and provide real-time, actionable radio-frequency information to characterise transmitting objects instantly. There is no other technology today which has this ability,” said Ridley.

“There is an increasing push for SDA from civil, commercial and government defence and intelligence agencies, so we expect to work closely with those parties in the near future,” said Ridley. “The ability to understand all transmitting objects and their associated signal characterisation data is crucial in the space game – military and intelligence teams are yearning to understand what has happened, what is happening and what might happen in the future. That includes whether satellites have moved or had their transmissions changed, where those transmissions originate, instances of deliberate disruptive activity or interference, electronic warfare, and more.”

Quasar’s technology will be available to Five Eyes and Quad nations and their allies. The US is the company’s primary target market, alongside Australia, the United Kingdom, India, South Korea, Japan, and New Zealand. Quasar has already received a purchase request, with demonstrations scheduled for additional government and commercial entities.

“This represents a remarkable opportunity for Australia – one that stands to not only benefit government agencies and businesses, but also every citizen. Satellites are crucial for many aspects of modern life, including the ability to monitor for and assess the impact of natural disasters, better understand our environment and bolster agriculture and farming, and much more. The data unlocked by seeing satellite in orbit drives opportunities in all of these instances. As an Australian product, there are also immense export perks to boost the economy as international demand soars, while bolstering our nation’s space credentials.”

Quasar launched in 2021 with AU$8.7 million in seed funding from Main Sequence, CSIRO and four industry partners. The company also received $1.9m from the NSW Physical Sciences Fund and a $5.3m Defence Innovation Hub contract to develop its Generation 2 systems. Built by world class astronomers and engineers, the company was born out of CSIRO, original inventors of fast Wi-Fi, and combines material science, radio frequency (RF) physics, cryogenics, and digital platform development. It is this foundation that makes Quasar’s novel approach successful, and enabled the organisation to re-envision problems in SDA and satellite communications in order to deliver its world first solution.

In addition to its SDA technology, Quasar continues testing of its world first satellite communications capabilities, which are scheduled for launch in 2024. This technology is geared to support earth observation, communications missions, weather analysis, remote sensing, and Internet of Things (IoT) deployments, among other objectives, and will be customised and scaled to customers’ required data capacities.

##

About Quasar Satellite Technologies

Quasar was born in 2021 from a partnership with Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, repurposing advanced technology developed over the past decade for radio astronomy. Quasar’s mission is to provide scalable, cost-effective ground station service solutions for space communications and space domain awareness.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Quasar on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 