Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

PWDA Responds To The NDIS Review: More Supports For People With Disability Welcome

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 9:28 pm
Press Release: People with Disability Australia - PWDA

People with Disability Australia (PWDA) welcomes additional funding and steps to address gaps in support for people with disability outlined in today’s Independent NDIS Review report.

“This report acknowledges what disabled people have known and experienced our entire lives – that support for us outside the NDIS is sorely lacking and must be improved. We know the NDIS has done some heavy and much-needed lifting, but even with the Scheme people have struggled to access the supports they need to live free and equal lives and participate fully in the community,” PWDA President Nicole Lee said.

“The recommendations in the report acknowledge that people with disability inside and outside the NDIS need access to supports. Seeing these delivered could mean a community that’s more inclusive, more accessible and an end to people fighting for the support they need.

“We welcome the addition of the navigator role to support people to navigate the whole system, which will be available irrespective of whether someone is an NDIS participant or not. This will help end the fear, confusion and difficulties we’ve faced navigating support systems.

“Increasing where, when and how people with disability can access support has the potential to help relieve the pressure on both people with disability and the NDIS. However, we can’t channel people into alternatives to NDIS support that aren’t ready, aren’t funded and aren’t working for people with disability – continuity of support must be guaranteed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We also don’t want to see a location lottery. Foundational supports announced yesterday must be readily available and consistent across the country.

“There’s a lot of work and investment to come before we see the whole environment working seamlessly for people with disability – a lot needs to happen inside and outside the NDIS to make sure people have access to more support, in more places at all stages of their life,” Ms Lee said.

While much of the detail will be negotiated over the coming months, PWDA believes many of the recommendations have the potential to deliver positive outcomes if they are done right.

“We will only accept reforms that support our inclusion, that don’t separate or group us simply because we have a disability or impact our choice and control."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from People with Disability Australia - PWDA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 