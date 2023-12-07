PWDA Responds To The NDIS Review: More Supports For People With Disability Welcome

People with Disability Australia (PWDA) welcomes additional funding and steps to address gaps in support for people with disability outlined in today’s Independent NDIS Review report.

“This report acknowledges what disabled people have known and experienced our entire lives – that support for us outside the NDIS is sorely lacking and must be improved. We know the NDIS has done some heavy and much-needed lifting, but even with the Scheme people have struggled to access the supports they need to live free and equal lives and participate fully in the community,” PWDA President Nicole Lee said.

“The recommendations in the report acknowledge that people with disability inside and outside the NDIS need access to supports. Seeing these delivered could mean a community that’s more inclusive, more accessible and an end to people fighting for the support they need.

“We welcome the addition of the navigator role to support people to navigate the whole system, which will be available irrespective of whether someone is an NDIS participant or not. This will help end the fear, confusion and difficulties we’ve faced navigating support systems.

“Increasing where, when and how people with disability can access support has the potential to help relieve the pressure on both people with disability and the NDIS. However, we can’t channel people into alternatives to NDIS support that aren’t ready, aren’t funded and aren’t working for people with disability – continuity of support must be guaranteed.

“We also don’t want to see a location lottery. Foundational supports announced yesterday must be readily available and consistent across the country.

“There’s a lot of work and investment to come before we see the whole environment working seamlessly for people with disability – a lot needs to happen inside and outside the NDIS to make sure people have access to more support, in more places at all stages of their life,” Ms Lee said.

While much of the detail will be negotiated over the coming months, PWDA believes many of the recommendations have the potential to deliver positive outcomes if they are done right.

“We will only accept reforms that support our inclusion, that don’t separate or group us simply because we have a disability or impact our choice and control."

