Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Public Urges Economic Integration to Address Global Challenges: Report

Friday, 8 December 2023, 5:02 pm
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the APEC Secretariat

Lima, Peru, 7 December 2023

Despite limited understanding of multilateralism, the public recognizes the need for economic integration as essential to tackling global challenges effectively. That is according to the APEC Secretariat’s 2023 perception survey, Communicating the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040, which highlights the public’s call for international cooperation to address global crises.

The survey, conducted in September 2023 obtained the views of more than 7,000 respondents across 18 APEC member economies, identifies trends across the Asia-Pacific in public perceptions towards multilateralism and the role of multilateral organizations.

Capturing the views from a representative sample across wide demographics, the survey explores how APEC’s stakeholders—the region’s citizens—see APEC navigating current challenges with respect to the three economic drivers outlined in the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040: trade and investment; innovation and digitalization; and strong, balanced, secure, sustainable and inclusive growth.

Introduced to senior officials at a symposium on APEC priorities for 2024 in Lima this week, the survey findings are set to help APEC policymakers formulate priorities that resonate with public demand and improve communications with its stakeholders.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The report recommends that to enhance the efficacy of multilateralism, it is essential to highlight its contribution to inclusive and sustainable growth and how it resolves immediate concerns, countering public perceptions of unequal benefits. Beyond the trade of goods and services, the public also expects international trade to foster best practices across economies.

“The public considers it the responsibility of economies to share learning and experience with other economies to help them progress,” said Ambassador Carlos Vasquez, 2024 chair of APEC Senior Officials.

“APEC as a cooperative forum that is an incubator of ideas matches the public’s expectation," Ambassador Vasquez added. "Peru is dedicated to cooperation and consensus throughout the 2024 host year.”

The report further notes the expansion of the role for intergovernmental organizations like APEC. In particular, the public sees their role extending beyond fostering digitalization in trade and investment. They expect them to also address the digital divide, establish best practices, and mitigate security and misinformation risks.

“Digital transformation is seen to bring positive impacts to local economies,” said Daniel Quiroga, vice chair of Edelman Global Advisory Latin America, who presented the survey findings.

“With strong support for digital transformation as a driver of economic progress, it is critical to recognize both its potential for growth and innovation and the concerns it raises regarding cybersecurity, misinformation and job loss,” he added.

In Peru, for example, almost two-thirds of the respondents—11 percent more than the average across APEC—expressed interest in promoting e-commerce and digital trade as a way to boost the digital economy.

Apart from trade, the public expects APEC to play a stronger role in resolving deeper issues including building stronger resilience to health and economic shocks, crises and emergencies, as well as addressing climate change and promoting environmental sustainability.

The report underscores the importance of collaboration among intergovernmental organizations, governments and policymakers to work together to tackle the perceived challenges in policy support and implementation, making inclusive and sustainable growth more achievable and tangible for everyone.

“While there is limited association between the promotion of environmental sustainability, health resilience and APEC, APEC host economies setting priorities that resonate with the public can shift this perception,” said Dr Rebecca Sta Maria, executive director of APEC Secretariat.

“Encouraging results of the Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco proves again the importance and relevance of our forum,” expressed Ambassador Vasquez. “Research institutions, press and media, civil society, international organizations and other stakeholders are particularly critical to the formulation of APEC’s theme for 2024, ‘Empower, Include and Grow’ and the consensus we have achieved to carry this forward.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More

Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 