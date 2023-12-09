Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

COP28: Wealthy Countries Hesitation On Adaptation Targets Poses Grave Risk To Human Health

Saturday, 9 December 2023, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Global Climate and Health Alliance

As COP28 climate negotiations head into week two, governments are finalising the details of a two year process to agree the direction of adaptation action. These discussions will define how and whether progress on adaptation is framed and measured in future years in order to effectively protect people’s wellbeing in the face of a changing climate. Called the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), this aspect of the negotiations to implement the Paris Agreement sets out goals for preventing, anticipating and preparing for the escalating impacts of climate change. At issue is whether the GGA will include actual targets to help track actions and outcomes for human health and well being, targets against which efforts can be measured, judged, and held to account - and whether adequate support will be provided to enable practical implementation.

“Including targets for health actions and outcomes in the Global Goal on Adaptation during COP28 would mean that low- and middle-income countries are best equipped to adapt to a changing climate, and lets us measure whether their health systems are ready to withstand the impacts they are facing”, said Dr Jeni Miller, Executive Director of the Global Climate and Health Alliance. “Omitting these targets would not only have grave implications for the well being of people living in these countries, it would have global implications - infectious disease outbreaks in countries without resilient health systems pose a threat both locally to populations in the affected country, and to global health security, as we have recently seen.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The US, Europe, Japan and Australia have been opposing inclusion of clear health and other thematic targets in the Global Goal on Adaptation, but negotiations are ongoing. Setting targets for health adaptation would make wealthier countries responsible to help low and middle income countries achieve those targets, and brings costs associated with that.

“Healthy populations are both a pillar of climate resilience, and a mark of effective adaptation - wealthy countries must ensure that the Global Goal on Adaptation includes these health and wellbeing targets”, continued Miller. “Without effective adaptation within and beyond the health sector, we can expect to see many more deaths, disabilities, and other health harms, as well as economic turmoil when extreme storms, drought or other impacts hit.” 

Other health relevant targets being considered include those for water, sanitation, and poverty reduction.

“During COP27, countries committed to establishing a ‘loss and damage’ mechanism by which countries more responsible for driving climate change provide funds to help heavily impacted developing countries rebuild and recover from serious climate impacts. Ineffective or inadequate adaptation means low income countries will face far greater losses and damages, putting wealthy countries on the hook for more loss and damage costs.

Miller stated, “The continued failure of the governments of wealthy countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions has ushered us into an era of repeated, severe climate impacts. If, during COP28, countries now fail to take steps to adapt to these climate impacts, they will put everyone’s health at even greater risk. 

“It is in everyone’s interest to ensure that all countries are adapting to climate change in ways that effectively protect people’s health. Without targets, for health action and outcomes, and for financial and other implementation support, there will be no accountability to ensure that happens.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Global Climate and Health Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More

Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 