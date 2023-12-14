Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
COP28 Outcome Misses The Mark On Justice For The Majority Of The World

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 11:14 am
Press Release: Oxfam

In response to the outcome of COP28, Oxfam Aotearoa’s Climate Justice Lead Nick Henry said:

"For the first time ever, the COP28 decision has called on all governments to transition away from fossil fuels. But the outcome is short on the details and short on the money that communities on the front lines of the climate crisis need for a full, fast, fair and funded global phase out of fossil fuels.

"The fingerprints of fossil fuel lobbyists and their government enablers are all over this text, with loopholes and dangerous distractions that aim to delay the inevitable end of their polluting industry.

"The New Zealand Government did the right thing by joining the call for a global phase out of fossil fuels. Now we need to follow through with action at home. It would be hypocritical for the Government to overturn the ban on offshore oil and gas exploration, or allow expanded coal production, having just called for the global phase out of those same polluting industries.

"New Zealand must do our bit with a just transition to end oil, gas and coal production, and by funding renewable energy for communities in Aotearoa and across the Pacific."

Oxfam International’s Climate Change Policy Lead Nafkote Dabi added:

"Everyone fighting against the global climate crisis has little to celebrate from this disappointing COP28. Its final outcome is grossly inadequate. Oil, coal and gas won again, but they had to struggle harder to do so and their era is nearing its end.

"COP28 was doubly disappointing because it put no money on the table to help developing countries transition to renewable energies. And rich countries again reneged on their obligations to help people being hit by the worst impacts of climate breakdown, like those in the Horn of Africa who have recently lost everything from flooding, after an historic five-season drought and years of hunger.

"Developing countries, and the poorest communities, are left facing more debt, worsening inequality, with less help, and more danger and hunger and deprivation. COP28 was miles away from the historic and ambitious outcome that was promised."

