Lebanon: UN Force Condemns Attack On Peacekeepers

Sunday, 31 December 2023, 11:04 am
Press Release: UN News

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Thursday condemned an attack on one of its patrols, in which one peacekeeper was injured.

The windows of a patrol vehicle were also smashed.

The patrol was attacked on Wednesday night (local time) by a group of young men in Taybeh in Marjayoun district, south Lebanon, the Force said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Attacks on men and women serving the cause of peace are not only condemnable, but they are violations of Resolution 1701 and Lebanese law,” UNIFIL said, referring to the Security Council resolution that sets out its mandate.

“We call on the Lebanese authorities to undertake a full and swift investigation, and for all perpetrators to be brought to justice,” it added.

Established in 1978

UNIFIL was established by the Security Council in March 1978 to confirm Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, restore international peace and security and assist the Lebanese Government in restoring its effective authority in the area.

Following the July-August 2006 crisis – which saw over 30 days of fighting in Lebanon, northern Israel and the Golan Heights – the Council enhanced UNIFIL and decided that in addition to the original mandate, it would, among other things, monitor the cessation of hostilities.

UNFIL was also tasked with accompanying and supporting the Lebanese armed forces as they deploy throughout the south of Lebanon, and extend its assistance to help ensure humanitarian access to civilian populations and the voluntary and safe return of displaced persons.

‘More critical than ever’

In an update, the Office of the Spokesperson of the Secretary-General highlighted the importance of UNIFIL’s operations, given the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip and the worries of a spillover into the wider region.

“The Mission’s operations in the implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) are more critical than ever at this time,” the Office said.

UNIFIL also stressed the importance of unrestricted freedom of its movement, as it works to restore security and stability along the Blue Line – the line of withdrawal separating Israel and Lebanon.

“Our peacekeepers remain on task, and we will continue our essential monitoring and de-escalation work,” the Force said.

