Parrot Analytics To Work With ICEX Creative Industries Division In Groundbreaking New Collaboration

Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 10:58 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

Los Angeles & Madrid, January 9, 2024 — ICEX Spain Trade & Investment, whose mission is to promote the internationalization of Spanish companies and the promotion of foreign investment, today announced a new agreement with Parrot Analytics, the leader in global entertainment analytics, to strengthen the production, sales and international positioning of Spanish companies in the global media and entertainment sector.

Parrot Analytics is the leading global entertainment analytics firm, providing valuable global and territory-based information on demand and commercial valuation of film and TV content by analyzing the behavior of more than 2 billion consumers worldwide.

“This collaboration with Parrot Analytics will help us support the Spanish companies that bring our top local content from Spain to the world,” said Carmen Jordan, Director for Creative Industries, ICEX. “Parrot Analytics' product suite combines unique insights with comprehensive content supply and demand analysis, enabling our producers and distributors to predict the performance and monetary contribution of their content in specific territories and on specific platforms, providing Spanish companies with most sophisticated research tools, until now only available to major studios and streaming platforms.”

“Our mission is to help connect consumers with the content they love, and working with ICEX will enable us to further this mission with the vibrant Spanish entertainment industry,” said Jaime Otero, VP Partnerships, Parrot Analytics. “As the appetite for international content keeps growing in the global marketplace, this collaboration with help bring Spanish companies to the forefront of data and technology to support their business, particularly in international sales and co-productions.”

In leveraging Parrot Analytics’ global audience analytics, ICEX joins a rapidly growing roster of industry leaders, including such studios as Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures; media and technology companies including Amazon, Comcast, and Google; networks such as Sky and Turner; government agencies such as Canadian Media Fund and British Film Institute; and streaming services such as Max and Amazon Prime Video.

About ICEX

ICEX Spain Trade & Investment (ICEX España Exportación e Inversiones) is a public business entity and part of Spain’s Ministry of Economy and Business Affairs whose mission is to promote the internationalization of Spanish companies in order to contribute to their competitiveness and add value to the economy as a whole, as well as to attract foreign investment to Spain. Under the brand “Audiovisual from Spain” ICEX promotes the visibility and recognition of Spanish talent in film, animation, television, video games, and extended reality on a global scale.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leader in global entertainment analytics. The company values content, talent and IP by measuring over 2 billion audiences globally. Leveraging audience demand and content supply, Parrot Analytics can determine how much any TV show or movie is worth on a specific platform by region. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition, and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information about Parrot Analytics, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

