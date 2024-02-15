Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

In War-torn Gaza, Displaced People Forced To Evacuate Hospital Have Nowhere To Go

Thursday, 15 February 2024, 3:20 pm
Press Release: Doctors Without Borders

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) strongly condemns the decision by Israeli Forces to issue an evacuation order to thousands of displaced people sheltering inside Nasser hospital, in Khan Yunis, the largest medical facility in southern Gaza.

On 13 February, an Israeli military bulldozer destroyed the north gate of the hospital grounds and ordered displaced people to leave through it. Medical staff and patients were told they may remain in the hospital with a limit of one caretaker per patient. MSF staff are still in the building and continue to treat patients amid near impossible conditions.

Following weeks of heavy fighting near Nasser hospital, medical staff, patients and displaced people found themselves trapped inside the compound with very little access to essential supplies. Many people who were wounded by the intense bombing in Khan Yunis were also unable to reach the hospital for emergency care.

According to information available to MSF teams, in the past days at least five people have been killed and ten others wounded after shots were fired directly at the hospital.

“People have been forced into an impossible situation: stay at Nasser hospital against the Israeli military’s orders and become a potential target or exit the compound into an apocalyptic landscape where bombings and evacuation orders are part of daily life,” said Lisa Macheiner, MSF project coordinator in Gaza. “Hospitals should be considered as safe places and shouldn’t even be evacuated in the first place.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Most of the displaced people in Nasser hospital have now left and thousands of Gazans once again find themselves with nowhere to go. People cannot move back to the largely destroyed northern part of Gaza because of checkpoints that impede goods and people from getting there. In the south, Israel has been carrying out airstrikes and announced an extensive ground offensive on the city of Rafah which now hosts 1.5 million people.

“People ask us ‘Where is it safe? Where should we go?’ but there is no answer to that, and it really leads to a feeling of despair. People don't know what to do anymore. They feel unsafe and terrified about what is going to happen next,” said Lisa Macheiner.

Since the war in Gaza began, our medical teams and patients have been forced to evacuate nine different health care facilities in the Gaza Strip, after coming under fire from tanks, artillery, fighter jets, snipers and ground troops, or being subject to an evacuation order. Medical staff and patients have been arrested, abused and killed. Provision of healthcare and scaling up lifesaving assistance is being made impossible by the intensity of Israel’s bombings and shelling, as well as intense fighting.

Warring parties must always respect and allow unhindered access to medical facilities and their surroundings and protect medical staff and patients.

MSF reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire that will spare the lives of civilians, allow adequate and vital access to food and other basic commodities, and re-establish the healthcare system on which the survival of the people of Gaza depends.

MSF in Gaza: MSF teams are offering surgical support, wound care, physiotherapy, post-partum care, outpatients' consultations, vaccination, and mental health services. Currently, MSF operates in four hospitals in the south (An-Najar Hospital, Rafah Indonesian Field Hospital, European Gaza Hospital, and Emirati Maternity Hospital one primary healthcare facility (Al-Shaboura clinic) and two health posts in Al Mawasi, in Rafah area. MSF also supports Nasser hospital in Khan Younis and two hospitals in the north, Al-Awda Hospital and Al-Shifa Hospital. Our medical teams are seeing that Infections resulting from poorly treated wounds are rising fast, putting lives at risk. Infectious diseases, including diarrhea, acute respiratory infections, skin infections, and hepatitis are increasingly reported in Gaza.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Doctors Without Borders on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 