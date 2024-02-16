Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Statement On Israeli Airstrikes That Killed At Least Four Children In The South Of Lebanon

Friday, 16 February 2024, 10:00 am
Press Release: Save The Children

Save the Children is calling on all parties to respect international humanitarian law after Israeli airstrikes in the south of Lebanon this week killed a mother and her two children and a family of nine including two children, according to media reports.

Save the Children's Country Director in Lebanon, Jennifer Moorehead, said:

"The tragic loss of children and their family members in Al Sawwaneh town and Nabatieh city in the south of Lebanon is a stark reminder of the urgent need to prioritize the protection of civilians and safeguard the lives of children. Children should never bear the brunt of escalating violence.

"Since the escalation of the cross-border violence in the south of Lebanon, more than 32,000 children are estimated to have been displaced and schools continue to be closed in the south of the country.

"Save the Children remains unwavering in its commitment to advocate for and protect the rights and well-being of children in areas afflicted by conflict.

"We strongly urge all parties to respect international humanitarian law and to de-escalate this crisis immediately. All parties must protect civilians and focus on diplomatic efforts to protect children’s future in Lebanon and the region."

