Bureaucratic Muck Up Releases Two Versions Of Joint Statement From NZ, Australia And Canada On The Beehive Website

Yesterday PSNA issued a media release responding to the Joint Statement from the New Zealand, Australia and Canadian governments on Israeli plans to invade Gaza.

However we now find there are two versions of this joint statement on the Beehive website – one dated 13 Feb here and one dated 15 Feb here.

It seems an earlier draft version of the joint statement has been inadvertently put up on the Beehive website and this was the version PSNA responded to yesterday.

The newer version is much more positive and we applaud most of the sentiments in it.

It’s pleasing to see New Zealand finally toughening up its language against Israel’s genocidal actions against the Palestinian people of Gaza.

We again urge the government to join South Africa’s urgent application to the International Court of Justice to act to prevent genocide in Gaza.

Under international law we have a legal obligation to PREVENT genocide – the best way to do so is to act collectively through the International Court of Justice.

