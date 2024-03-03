Security Council Reiterates Call For Immediate And Safe Aid Delivery To Gaza

The UN Security Council has underscored the need to protect civilians in Gaza after more than 100 Palestinians were killed on Thursday, and several hundred others injured, while waiting for food at an aid convoy.

Council members issued a statement on Saturday expressing their deep concern, noting that an Israeli investigation is underway.

They extended their sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift and complete recovery to the wounded.

“The Council members stress the need to take all necessary measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure,” the statement said.

"In this regard, they reaffirm that all parties to conflicts must comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, as applicable."

Immediate aid delivery

All parties were urged to refrain from depriving civilians in Gaza of basic services and humanitarian assistance.

The Council expressed grave concern that the entire population, more than two million people, could face alarming levels of acute food insecurity.

Members reiterated their demand for parties “to allow, facilitate, and enable the immediate, rapid, safe, sustained and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip”.

They urged Israel to keep border crossings open for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, to facilitate the opening of additional crossings to meet humanitarian needs at scale, and to support the rapid and safe delivery of relief items to people across the enclave.

