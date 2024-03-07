Parrot Analytics And Telefilm Canada Partner To Empower Movie Success With Audience Data Insights

Los Angeles and Montreal (March 6, 2024) – Parrot Analytics, the leader in global entertainment analytics, today announced a new partnership with Telefilm Canada, the Crown corporation dedicated to supporting the Canadian audiovisual industry.

This collaboration will provide Telefilm with Parrot Analytics’ industry-leading TV and Movie demand data and insights, empowering Telefilm to make data-driven decisions across movie concept funding, marketing strategies, and post-release distribution.

“Telefilm Canada plays a vital role in nurturing and elevating Canadian and Indigenous films,” said Renee Engelhardt, VP Partner Insights at Parrot Analytics. “By leveraging our global demand data, they can gain deeper audience insights to support filmmakers and maximize the impact of their content both domestically and internationally.”

“Parrot Analytics’ data enables us to assess the global audience sentiment towards films,” said Francesca Accinelli, SVP of Strategy and Industry Development at Telefilm Canada. “From a film’s initial reception in the festival circuit to its theatrical release, followed by paid platforms and TV broadcasts, this tool offers insights that will inform our program strategies and initiatives. Enhancing our collaborations with the industry, this data will further our understanding of audience segmentation and travelability, playing a crucial role in the success of Canadian and Indigenous cinema.”

Telefilm will be tapping into Parrot Analytics’ suite of audience demand measurement products to make data-driven decisions across a movie's lifecycle, from concept funding to post-release distribution. This will empower the corporation to understand audience demographics and sentiment, assess co-production potential for broader reach, track marketing campaign effectiveness, and measure overall movie success, ensuring Canadian cinema thrives both domestically and internationally.

This partnership builds upon Parrot Analytics’ established relationship with the Canadian Media Fund (CMF), solidifying the company’s commitment to supporting the Canadian audiovisual industry and empowering content creators with actionable audience insights.

About Telefilm Canada

As a Partner of Choice, Telefilm Canada is a Crown corporation dedicated to the success of Canada’s audiovisual industry, fostering access and excellence by delivering programs that support cultural resonance and audience engagement. With a lens of equity, inclusivity and sustainability, Telefilm bolsters dynamic companies and a range of creative talent at home and around the world. Telefilm also makes recommendations regarding the certification of audiovisual coproduction treaties to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, and administers the programs of the Canada Media Fund. Launched in 2012, the Talent Fund raises private donations which principally support emerging talent. Follow us on X attwitter.com/Telefilm_Canada and on Facebook at facebook.com/telefilmcanada.

© Scoop Media

