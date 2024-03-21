Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Venezuela’s Election In The Crosshairs Of New U.S. Regime Change Scheme

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 5:47 am
Press Release: Globetrotter

With the date for the next Venezuelan presidential election officially set for July 28, the Biden administration is gearing up for the biggest regime-change push in the South American country since the Guaidó coup attempt. U.S. officials have now presented the Venezuelan electoral process as an attack on democracy.

The key piece of this narrative revolves around the disqualification of the opposition figure María Corina Machado. Since the start of the Bolivarian Revolution, Machado has been active in the right-wing opposition and has gone so far as to support destabilization campaigns and attempts to overthrow Venezuela’s democratically elected governments. She served as a member of Venezuela’s National Assembly from 2011 to 2014.

In July 2015, the Venezuelan comptroller general’s office announced that Machado was barred from holding public office for a period of one year after neglecting to disclose the extent of her earnings while she held public office.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

In July 2023, opposition deputy José Brito requested an update on Machado’s eligibility for holding public office given the upcoming presidential election and her stated intention to run. The comptroller general’s office confirmed that the disqualification of Machado was maintained and issued a 15-year ban due to her support of regime change plots.

Though she initially refused to participate in the process, Machado appealed her ban. In January 2024, the Supreme Court of Venezuela rejected Machado’s appeal.

Biden immediately sought to use economic coercion to undermine this decision. The U.S. government has issued licenses to certain oil companies permitting them to resume operations in Venezuela despite the sanctions. At the end of January 2024, the State Department announced that the sanctions waivers issued to these companies would not be renewed once they expire on April 18.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Globetrotter on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 