Racial Justice For Democracy: International Day For The Elimination Of Racial Discrimination

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 6:00 am
Press Release: ITUC

For the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, 21 March, the global trade movement says that without racial justice, there is no democracy.

As part of the For Democracy campaign, ITUC affiliates are mobilising around the world against growing authoritarianism and for greater democracy at work, in society and in global institutions.

We know that dividing people by ethnicity, religion, class or migration status is often used by far-right movements and even employers to suppress the rights of working people.

A healthy democracy means that everyone participates. Structural racism, violence and intimidation are increasingly preventing racialised people from taking part in social debates and other democratic processes. This means that communities lose out and democracy suffers.

Racialised workers face discrimination at work as well, with disparities in recruitment, promotion, wages, social protections and health and safety. Trade unions across the world are organising and collectively bargaining to fight racism at work, as well as raising awareness among their members to counter racist propaganda in society.

Standing to fight all forms of discrimination, including anti-migrant and anti-refugee sentiments, trade unions around the world are calling for a New Social Contract that secures jobs, rights, just wages, universal social protection, equality and inclusion for all workers with no exceptions.

