2024 Commonwealth Short Story Prize Shortlist Announcement 17 April

Friday, 12 April 2024, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Commonwealth Foundation

Why’s it exciting?

Now in its thirteenth year, this is the world’s most global short story prize. It has developed a strong reputation for discovering new writers and bringing them to a global audience. Both shortlisted and winning writers go on to find agents, publishers, attend literary festivals and much more.

Kevin Jared Hosein—the overall winner of the 2018 Commonwealth Short Story Prize—released his first novel for adults in 2023, entitled Hungry Ghosts, which was described as ‘an early contender for the Booker’ by The Times (UK). Sharma Taylor, who has been shortlisted for the prize four times, released her debut novel What a Mother’s Love Don’t Teach You in 2022, while Fijian writer Mary Rokonadravu, winner of the 2022 regional prize for the Pacific, was approached by a New York literary agency to submit a collection of short stories and has since been published in a wide range of American Literary magazines. She was also selected forthe Iowa International Writing residency in Autumn 2023. 

2020 overall winner Kritika Pandey says, ‘Winning the Commonwealth Short Story Prize 2020 has opened doors I had not imagined possible at this stage of my career.’

What’s the time table?

  • Wednesday 17 April 00.01 hrs BST. The shortlists are announced for 5 regions – Africa; Asia; Canada/Europe; Caribbean; Pacific.
  • Wednesday 29 May: Regional winner announcement
  • Wednesday 26 June: Overall winner announced at the Commonwealth Short Story Prize Award Ceremony
