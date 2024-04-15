One Year Of War In Sudan - Forgotten Crisis Now World's Largest Child Displacement

Today, Monday April 15th, it will be one year since war broke out in Sudan. Despite the magnitude of the situation and extreme suffering of millions of families and children, the situation there risks becoming a forgotten crisis in eyes of the rest of the world.

- 14 million children, half of the children in the country, are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

- Sudan is now the world's largest child displacement crisis, with more than 4 million children who have fled their homes since the start of the conflict.

- Close to 4 million children are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition this year, including 730,000 who are expected to suffer from severe wasting - the deadliest form.

- Sudan now has one of the worst education crises in the world. Over 90 percent of the country's 19 million school-age children have no access to a formal education.

- Frontline workers, including health workers and teachers, have yet to be paid their salaries since the eruption of the conflict.

- Hunger is reaching catastrophic levels; 17.7 million people - approximately over a third of the population - are acutely food insecure, including about 4.9 million who are experiencing emergency levels of food insecurity.

Please see the Fact Sheet for further information and the latest data from UNICEF.

UNICEF Aotearoa is supporting humanitarian efforts in Sudan through its Greatest Need and Global Malnutrition Crisis appeals. Visit www.unicef.org.nz for more information.

