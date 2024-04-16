NGOCHR: A Call For Justice On Reported Murder Of 19 Year Old Gender Diverse Person In Fiji

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights including LGBTQI+ community in Fiji are devastated by the reported murder of Esther, also known as Setariki Ravato, a 19 year old gender diverse young person from Ba and Lautoka. The victim was apparently tortured and murdered two weeks ago by a group of men and women after being taken from outside her home, as witnessed by an associate. She reportedly died from severe internal injuries.

A statement has apparently been filed at the Lautoka Police Station but there is as yet no public update yet on progress of investigations. We request that the full force of the State from Home Affairs, Fiji Police Force and Ministry for Health and Medical Services are brought to bear on this horrific case. We demand that the human rights of this young person are clearly defined in all dealings with this case, and that those who committed this crime are brought to justice, no matter who they are or their relationship to the victim.

We ask that this reported murder becomes a vanguard moment where the people and Government of Fiji show that we will not stand for this type of transphobic hate crime nor any gender based violence. We call for the strongest consequences for those who committed this heinous crime.

"A group of people have taken the life of a 19 year old, subjecting them to extreme sexualised torture, violence and indignity. It is way past time we ask ourselves just what kind of society we are, with so much violence and patriarchy in our country? Such crimes are not just heinous in and of themselves. They shame all of us in Fiji," says Noelene Nabulivou, Executive Director of DIVA for Equality, and member of the Fiji NGO Coalition on Human Rights (NGOCHR).

