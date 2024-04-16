What Makes The Bully Breed “America’s Dogs”

One of the most common household pets in the United States is a dog, within millions of families and individuals considering these furry friends a key part of their lives. Providing the companionship that so many long for, dogs are often a popular choice for pet-owners new and old. There are hundreds, if not thousands of different types of dog breeds, all bringing unique physical qualities and special personalities to the table. In recent years, bully breeds have become one of the most popular breeds in America, encompassing some of the nation’s favorite pooches.

The bully breed is just one of over fifty breeds of terrier-type dogs, including but not limited to popular pups like staffordshire terriers, bull terriers, and bullmastiffs. The bully breed also claims pit bulls as their own, which is the name given to any dog with a significant mix of several bully breeds. The diversity within this breed has allowed for them to skyrocket to the number one most popular dog breed in 21 U.S. states. In addition, these dogs make up approximately 20% of the U.S’ dog population, equaling about 18 million dogs across all 50 states.

One of the biggest misconceptions about bully breeds is that they are not well behaved or can even be dangerous. However, according to individual scores on the ATIS Temperament Test, bully breeds are among the top percentile of best-tempered dogs. In fact, the American Bully, the Bull Terrier, and the Dogo Argentino all are scoring above 90% on this assessment.

Bully breeds hail from all around the world, many of them receiving their very namesake from that country or city of origin. Some examples include the Boston Terrier from the United States, the English Bulldog from The British Isles, the Dogo Argentino from Central Argentina, and the Dogue de Bordeaux from France. Some of these breeds have been recognized for hundreds of years, while others are more recently making headlines. For example, the Cane Corso breed from Italy was officially registered in 2010. Regardless of their country or time of origin, many of these pups have now made their way into mainstream adoption and breeding pools in the United States, making them an international sensation for all looking to make a canine addition to their family.

As we move forward into the future of dog ownership, more and more bully breeds are starting to rank at the top. According to the American Kennel Club, there are fifteen different bully breeds occupying a spot in the top 87 registered breeds. Better yet, the number one most popular dog breed is a title currently held by the French bulldog. This pup took the number one spot back in 2022, ending the Labrador Retriever's 31-year run at the top. Also occupying a top 20 spot are Bulldogs, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, Boxers, Cane Corsos, and Great Danes.

According to google trends from 2004 to 2023, the most frequently searched for bullies are the American Pit Bull Terrier, the American Bully, the Bulldog, and the Mastiff, closely followed by the likes of the English Mastiff, the Bull Terrier, and the Boxer. However, regardless of the individual breed, it is clear that Americans have an increased interest in bullies. All across the nation, bully breeds have been widely considered to be “America’s Dogs”. This title, along with the proven good temperament of these pups, has helped to guide the decisions of those looking to adopt. From families to singles to couples young and old, bully breeds are sure to provide the love and care that so many are desperately searching for in a pet.

