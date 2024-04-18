Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NZCTU Stands In Solidarity With Myanmar Community In Opposition To Junta Visit

Thursday, 18 April 2024, 3:46 pm
Press Release: NZCTU

Today NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff was to join the Myanmar community at a rally outside MFAT’s Lambton Quay offices at 12.15pm, in opposition to the attendance of officials from the illegal Myanmar military junta at today’s ASEAN-NZ dialogue meeting.

“Myanmar’s military junta has been internationally condemned for crimes against humanity in its ruthless war against its own people,” said Wagstaff.

“The union movement stands in solidarity with the Myanmar community in their fight for peace, justice, and democracy.

“Given this Government claims its tough on crime, how can it allow war criminals into the country? The Government should revoke the officials’ visas and expel them from the country.

“Across the world governments have stood firm in excluding and sanctioning the junta. For New Zealand to break ranks now and welcome them to our country is a stain on our democratic principles and international reputation, and a betrayal of the Myanmar community in New Zealand,” said Wagstaff.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 