NZCTU Stands In Solidarity With Myanmar Community In Opposition To Junta Visit

Today NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff was to join the Myanmar community at a rally outside MFAT’s Lambton Quay offices at 12.15pm, in opposition to the attendance of officials from the illegal Myanmar military junta at today’s ASEAN-NZ dialogue meeting.

“Myanmar’s military junta has been internationally condemned for crimes against humanity in its ruthless war against its own people,” said Wagstaff.

“The union movement stands in solidarity with the Myanmar community in their fight for peace, justice, and democracy.

“Given this Government claims its tough on crime, how can it allow war criminals into the country? The Government should revoke the officials’ visas and expel them from the country.

“Across the world governments have stood firm in excluding and sanctioning the junta. For New Zealand to break ranks now and welcome them to our country is a stain on our democratic principles and international reputation, and a betrayal of the Myanmar community in New Zealand,” said Wagstaff.

