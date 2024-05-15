Jo Malone, Tom Hardy & Edward Berger Create A Love Letter To London

Jo Malone’s latest spot ‘London at Play’ produced and commissioned by London production house NOIR, is full of heavy hitters, the film features one of Hollywood's favorite leading men, Tom Hardy and is directed by Sweetshop's BAFTA and Academy Award winner Edward Berger.

Shot over two nights in London, the piece celebrates the city and all the colorful characters that go along with it, as Tom Hardy takes the audience on a walk through the beautiful melting pot that is uniquely London.

The script and creative was a collaborative approach from Jo Malone’s in-house creative director Wandjina, Tom Hardy, Chips Hardy and Edward Berger. Every scene was carefully mapped out and written as a team all the way through pre-production, production through to post-production.

Edward Berger, director speaks highly of Tom not only as an actor but as an active collaborator in the piece. “Tom Hardy is one of the greatest actors of our time, so to collaborate with him was an absolute dream. We made every shot a labor of love and Tom’s care really shone through”

Director of Photography James Friend ASC/BSC creates an onscreen world that is timeless, the film was shot with a mix of formats using 35mm, 16mm and digital. The score was designed by Edward’s longtime collaborator Volker Bertelmann. A collaboration from inception to final edit, the NOIR produced spot showcases Jo Malone in classic London style.

CREDITS

Jo Malone ‘London At Play’ Featuring Tom Hardy

A Noir Production.

Director: Edward Berger (Repd by Sweetshop)

SVP Creative Director: Wandjina Glasheen Brown

Global Content Director: Alastair Nicol

Creative Director: Chips Hardy

Exec/Producer: Javier Alejandro

Senior Producer: Amalia Rosen Rawlings

Senior Producer: Jeff Delich

Head of Production: Greg Smith

Production Manager: Jack Filtness

DOP: James Friend

Production Designer: Ben Ansell

Sound: Don Nelson

Gaffer: Harlon Haveland

Music Composer: Volker Bertlemann

Edit House: TenThree

Editor: Dan Sherwen

Post House: No8

MD: Barny Wright

Colourist: Tim Smith

Sound Design: George Castle & James Benn

© Scoop Media

