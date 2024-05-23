Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
30 Solomon Islanders Attends Training On ‘processing Of Agricultural And By-products’ In China

Thursday, 23 May 2024, 8:48 am
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

Solomon Islands delegation which comprises of government officials from the Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Fisheries and farmers representing the private sector in Beijing during the opening ceremony.
Picture source: MRD Media

The government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is funding the training program under its bilateral cooperation with the Solomon Islands to enhance international cooperation on agriculture and rural development between China and Solomon Islands.

Thirty Solomon Islanders are currently attending a three-week training program on ‘processing of agricultural and by-products’ organized for the Solomon Islands in Beijing, China.

The delegation was led by the Deputy Secretary Corporate for the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD), Constance Wane.

The delegates are the representatives of the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD), the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL), the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR), and farmers who are representing the private sector.

This is the second training for the Solomon Islands to attend following the first training attended by 20 participants last year as organized by the Administration and Management Institute (AMI) of the PRC, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA).

This year’s training is organized by the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Mechanization Sciences Group Co., Ltd. (CAAMS).

Through the training, participants will learn and have a better understanding of the development achievements and experiences of China with regard to rural and agricultural development, agricultural product processing, concepts, policies, and commercial crop planting technology.

The training will also provide an opportunity for participants to learn about China’s practices in agriculture construction and strengthen exchanges with Chinese agriculture experts and scholars so as to lay the foundation for further exchanges and pragmatic cooperation.

The main training subjects and content cover:

  • China’s Basic National Conditions
  • General Overview and Related Policies of China's Agriculture
  • Construction of Agro-Products and Food Quality and Safety Standard System
  • Standard System Construction for Agricultural Products Processing
  • Overview of Fishery Aquaculture Equipment Standards
  • Aquatic Processing and Quality Control Technology
  • Utilization and Protection of Soil and Fertilizer Resources
  • Extension of Crop Seed Standards
  • Commercial Crop Planting Technology
  • Fruit and Vegetable Refined Processing Technology
  • Edible Oil Processing Technology
  • Poultry Products Processing Technology
  • Feed Processing Technology
  • Cold Chain Preservation Technology
  • Packaging and food technology
  • Brand Operation Capacity Construction of Agricultural Products
  • Construction of an Inspection and Quarantine Standard System for Agricultural Products

Field trips will include visits to Jinhua City in Zhejiang Province and other scientific and research institutes, fisheries, and agricultural enterprises.

The training is also an opportunity for participants to learn about Chinese history, culture, and people, exchange ideas with agricultural experts in China, and seek opportunities for cooperation in the future.

The training commenced on May 18 and will end on June 7.

MRD in liaison with the PRC Embassy office in Honiara coordinated all preparation and travel arrangements of the delegation to China.

