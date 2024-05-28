Chuuk State Embraces UNCTAD’s ASYCUDAWorld, Advancing FSM’s Digitalization Goals

27 May 2024, Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia: The Customs and Tax Administration (CTA) of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) continues to be at the forefront of digital innovation. Chuuk became the third state in FSM to implement the United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD)-developed Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDAWorld).

The pivotal move enhances FSM’s capabilities in digitizing customs operations, improving revenue collection, and streamlining data management.

The deployment of ASYCUDAWorld bolsters FSM’s vision for a digitally empowered nation that better serves its citizens. The automation of the customs processes in FSM is supported by the European Union (EU)-funded Improving Pacific Islands Customs and Trade (IMPACT) Project, aimed at modernizing customs procedures.

On Thursday 23 May 2024, Chuuk State celebrated this landmark achievement with a ceremony attended by key stakeholders and officials from the FSM Customs and Tax Administration. This event underscored the significant progress in enhancing the region’s trade infrastructure and the commitment to economic progress.

In preparation for the launch, the FSM ASYCUDAWorld National Project Team conducted an extensive eight-day training session to educate stakeholders on the system’s functionalities and advantages.

Chuuk Governor, Mr. Mekioshy William, Lt., addressed the state’s trading community, highlighting the launch as “a significant milestone in our efforts to streamline trade processes and foster economic growth in Chuuk State and beyond.”

ASYCUDAWorld is now live in FSM’s State of Pohnpei, Yap and Chuuk.

FSM is the largest nation in the Micronesian sub-region and is made up of four semi-autonomous States (Kosrae, Pohnpei, Chuuk and Yap) and is located between Palau and the Philippines. While the land area is known to just cover 700 square kilometers (km), FSM consists of over 600 islands scattered over an area of around 2.6 million square km, inclusive of its Exclusive Economic Zone.

Given the vast geographical distances, FSM is highly dependent on digital technologies to enable interconnectedness among its people and a key to enabling economic diversification and as well as improve public and private sector service delivery.

The successful implementation of ASYCUDAWorld in FSM is more than a technological upgrade—it’s a promise of revolutionized customs procedures and a testament to the government’s dedication to efficient service delivery through digitalization, benefiting both public and private sectors.

About ASYCUDAWorld: ASYCUDAWorld is a cutting-edge customs management system by UN Trade and Development, aimed at simplifying trade and customs processes.

About the IMPACT Project: Funded by the European Union, the IMPACT project seeks to enhance customs operations through technological advancements and capacity building.

