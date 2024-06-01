Burkina Faso: UN Human Rights Chief Gravely Concerned By Rise In Killings Of Civilians

GENEVA (31 May 2024)

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk today expressed serious concern at the recent rise in killings of civilians across Burkina Faso, with allegations of responsibility pointing to both armed groups and State actors.

Between November 2023 and April 2024, the UN Human Rights Office received allegations of violations and abuses of international human rights and humanitarian law affecting at least 2,732 individuals, a 71 per cent increase from the previous six months. Some 1,794 of the victims, or 65 per cent, were victims of unlawful killing.

Armed groups, such as Jamāat nurat al-islām wal-muslimīn, the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara and other similar groups, have intensified their attacks against civilians, including against internally displaced people.

“While armed groups are presumed responsible for the vast majority of incidents and victims and should be held accountable, I am also deeply disturbed that security and defence forces and their auxiliaries, the Volontaires pour la défense de la patrie, allegedly carried out wanton killings, including summary executions,” said Türk, who previously raised these issues with Captain Ibrahim Traoré, the President of Burkina Faso, during a visit to the country in March this year.

“I fully appreciate the complex security threats that Burkina Faso is facing. A response to these threats will only succeed if international law is fully respected throughout. I therefore reiterate my call to the authorities in Burkina Faso to take all possible measures to ensure the protection of civilians,” he added.

The High Commissioner called on the Government of Burkina Faso to support a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into all allegations of violations and abuses of international law, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice, in trials that meet international standards, with a view to ensuring victim’s right to truth and reparations.

“There must be justice and accountability if the authorities are to reassure the population, restore social cohesion and rebuild trust between civilians and the security forces,” Türk said.

