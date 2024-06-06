Comment By UN Human Rights Spokesperson Jeremy Laurence On Mass Flogging In Afghanistan

We are deeply disturbed by the widespread, continued use of corporal punishment in Afghanistan. On 4 June, a group of 63 men and women were publicly subjected to mass flogging at a sports ground in the city of Sar-e-pul for a range of alleged crimes including “running away from home” and “moral crimes”, amongst others.

Forty-eight men and 15 women were reportedly lashed between 15 and 39 times before being returned to prison to complete their sentences. The punishment was reportedly carried out in front of members of the de facto authorities and hundreds of local residents.

Corporal punishment is a clear violation of international human rights law. Afghanistan is party to both the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Under international law, all people have the right to be treated with respect for their inherent human dignity and equality.

Women who are publicly punished for zina and other so-called moral crimes are also at increased risk of violence from their families and communities after infliction of these prohibited forms of punishment.

We again urge the de facto authorities to immediately cease all forms of corporal punishment. Furthermore, we call on the de facto authorities to ensure full respect for due process and fair trial rights, in particular access to legal representation, for anyone facing criminal charges.

