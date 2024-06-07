Pro-Palestinian Jewish Groups From 16 Countries Hold First Ever International Congress In London

WHAT: After almost four years of meeting monthly on-line, leaders and long-time organisers representing 20 Jewish groups from 16 countries across the globe supporting justice for the Palestinian people are meeting in person in London for the first ever congress of the International Jewish Collective for Justice in Palestine (IJCJP).

Participants will also be joining the Jewish Bloc on the National Demonstration for Gaza in London on Saturday June 8, expressing our conviction that justice for the Palestinian people is a precondition for justice for us all.

WHEN: June 8th - 9th, 2024

WHY: While Israel claims to speak for the Jewish people, growing numbers of Jews around the world are declaring that Israel does not speak in our name. Our organisations are partners in the global movement for Palestinian justice. We have come together to learn from one another and maximise the impact of our work. We stand in strong opposition to Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza and are active participants in global organising demanding a cease-fire now and full justice and dignity for the Palestinian people.

WHO: Social justice organisers, educators, writers, and others representing Jewish groups from 16 countries across the globe: New Zealand, Belgium, France, Israel, United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia, Luxembourg, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, UK, Germany, Catalonia and Netherlands.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Around the world progressive Jewish groups have taken strong stands against the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, staging eye-catching public protests. The gathering of representatives of many of those groups in London from 8-9 June aimed at maximising impact through closer international cooperation is a natural and significant initiative spearheaded by the International Jewish Collective for Justice in Palestine (IJCJP). It constitutes a major challenge to Jewish establishment bodies giving carte blanche to Israel to continue flouting international law.”

Antony Lerman, author, Whatever Happened to Antisemitism: Redefinition and Myth of the ‘Collective Jew’, former Director, Institute for Jewish Policy Research.

© Scoop Media

