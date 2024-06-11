UN Ceasefire Resolution Must Be Enacted Immediately To Protect Children From Further Violence And Starvation

The UN Security Council’s decision today on a peace plan has the potential to be a welcome and long overdue lifeline for children in Gaza, said Save the Children. This resolution calls for a full and immediate ceasefire, safe and effective distribution of humanitarian assistance at scale throughout the Gaza Strip, and the release of hostages.

It is the obligation of all Member States to now turn these words into action, said the aid agency .

Tamer Kirolos, Save the Children Regional Advocacy Director for the Middle East, said:

"The resolution voted on today at the UN Security Council is a step in the right direction - the bare minimum children in Gaza expect from an institution that has fundamentally let them down.

"If today's proposal is not immediately accepted, the international community - the UN Security Council, General Assembly, and all its Member States - should take swift and robust and urgent action to ensure that a definitive ceasefire is implemented, and humanitarian access finally granted.

"It will still be too late for the tens of thousands of children who have been killed, maimed, abducted, displaced and starved, but it will save hundreds of thousands more."

