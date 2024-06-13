Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Guterres Hails 60 Years Of UN Trade And Development Action

Thursday, 13 June 2024, 5:04 am
Press Release: UN News

12 June 2024

Economic Development

The right to development is inextricably linked with trade which the world’s poorest countries - now “mired in debt” through no fault of their own - have every right to pursue on much fairer terms, UN chief António Guterres insisted on Wednesday.

In a speech marking 60 years of UN Trade and Development – the agency previously known by the acronym UNCTAD - the UN Secretary-General highlighted the multiple challenges standing in the way of a more sustainable and inclusive global economy for all.

“New and protracted conflicts are having a ripple effect across the global economy. Global debt has soared while key development indicators, including poverty and hunger, have regressed,” Mr. Guterres told the UN Trade and Development Global Leaders Forum.

Global system’s flaws exposed

On a flying visit to Switzerland, Mr. Guterres reprised previous warnings that the world’s international financial architecture “has been exposed as outdated, dysfunctional, and unjust”.

It has “failed to provide a safety net for developing countries mired in debt”, the UN chief insisted, as he issued the worrying assessment that the international trading system faces pressure “on all sides”, to the extent that it is now “teetering on the verge of fragmentation”.

Taking sides

Against this deeply concerning backdrop, and amid escalating geopolitical tensions, rising inequality and soaring debt, Mr. Guterres insisted that the role of the Geneva-based agency UN Trade and Development was “more relevant than ever” in working for a more sustainable and inclusive global economy, through trade and investment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The UN agency cannot be neutral on development problems – “just as the World Health Organization could not be neutral on malaria”, the UN chief said, referencing the famous words of Raul Prebisch, UNCTAD’s first Secretary-General.

“Trade has become a double-edged sword: a source of both prosperity and inequality; interconnection and dependence; economic innovation and environmental degradation,” Mr. Guterres said, as he urged greater dialogue between nations in the face of a near-tripling of trade barriers since 2019, “many driven by geopolitical rivalry, with no concern for their impact on developing countries”.

He added: “The world cannot afford splits into rival blocs. To implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - and to ensure peace and security – we need one global market and one global economy, in which there is no place for poverty and hunger.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 