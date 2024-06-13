Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NZDF Deepens Ties With Pacific Military Chaplains Through Auckland Forum

Thursday, 13 June 2024, 11:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

Chaplains attending the first Pacific Defence Faith Network are welcomed at Te Taua Moana Marae at Devonport Naval Base. Photo/Supplied

Defence Force chaplains from throughout the Pacific have come together this week for the first Pacific Defence Faith Network being hosted by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

Twenty-five chaplains from New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, Tonga and Papua New Guinea are attending the week-long forum in Auckland.

The tri-service event creates an opportunity for chaplains to participate in conferencing, sharing, prayer and to learn from key-note speakers in the faith community, says NZDF Chaplain Dave Lacey, Principal Chaplain (Operations).

“This is a first. It’s a really significant event for the NZDF and chaplaincy to host an event where Pacific Defence Force chaplains have come together like this.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to get to know each other better and to look at ways we can support each other and work closer together in the future.

“Having a faith network across the Pacific provides us with a unique opportunity to connect at a level and in a way we haven’t done before.”

Church services will be held by Fiji, Tonga and Papua New Guinea chaplains, culmintaing in a combined church service led by the Anglican Bishop to the NZDF, Bishop Te Kitohi ‘Kito’ Pikaahu, ONZM.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The aim of the combined church service is to bring together the Pacific community in Auckland, to worship together. Chaplains in the military play a key role and are a “Force for Good”, especially in island nations that experience conflict,” Bishop Pikaahu said.

“We hold moral and ethical authority, especially in countries that experience conflict as chaplains are deployable with units to provide stability and community involvement.

“From village life, town life and church life, chaplains play a vital role in realising identity in the Pacific,” he said.

The NZDF has more than 30 chaplains serving within the Royal New Zealand Navy, New Zealand Army and Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF), who provide spiritual and pastoral care as well as religious and educational services for all NZDF personnel and their whānau.

“Chaplains play a vital role in the well-being of our sailors, soldiers and aviators. This is an opportunity to strengthen relationships between the different countries based on faith, and further support our people, which is quite unique,” Chaplain Lacey said.

The forum is being held at Devonport Naval Base and RNZAF Base Auckland, Whenuapai, from 10 to 14 June.

Members of the public are able to attend the combined church service at Te Mihana Marori – Church of the Holy Sepulchre, 2 Burleigh Street, Grafton, Auckland, on Thursday 13 June, 6pm.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 