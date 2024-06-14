Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Liz Throssell On Afghanistan

Friday, 14 June 2024, 4:19 am
Press Release: OHCHR

Geneva, 13 June 2024

In the latest step taken to disempower women in Afghanistan, the de facto authorities have told women civil servants barred from going to work that their salaries would now be cut to the lowest level regardless of their experience or qualifications.

Following their takeover in August 2021, the Taliban said that women could return to work when “the necessary conditions” were in place. Almost three years on, they have failed to clarify any timeline towards that resumption, or take any meaningful steps towards allowing all women civil servants to return to work.

This latest discriminatory and profoundly arbitrary decision further deepens the erosion of human rights in Afghanistan, following decisions to restrict women and girls’ access to education and employment, limit their freedom of movement, and curtail their presence in public spaces, effectively entrenching the exclusion of women from public life.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, calls on the de facto authorities to rescind all laws, instructions, edicts and other measures that discriminate against women and girls, in clear violation of Afghanistan’s human rights obligations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from OHCHR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 