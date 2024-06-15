COSP17: Tunisian Change Maker Invents A Sustainable Vehicle

She is the co-founder and CEO of HawKar, a start-up specialising in manufacturing electric vehicules for people with disabilities with the aim of improving their lives by providing convenient, accessible and sustainable mobility solutions.

Ms. Jalouli spoke about her experience from the podium in the iconic General Assembly Hall at the opening session of the activities of the 17th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP17), which began on Tuesday and continues until June 13, under the theme Rethinking disability inclusion in the current international juncture and ahead of the Summit of the Future, which is taking place at UN Headquarters in September.

In an interview with UN News, Ms. Jallouli said she is participating in COSP17 to shed light on the challenges facing people in motion and how to find solutions to them to create a more inclusive world as well as to inspire participants to take action to find solutions and involve everyone.

Watch her story below:

