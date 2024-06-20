International Day For The Elimination Of Sexual Violence In Conflict Statement By Radhouane Nouicer

Amidst the harrowing reports of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) in Sudan, this year marks the 10th commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, on 19 June, with a focus on healthcare. Attacks on healthcare have severely impacted the fundamental right to health for survivors of sexual violence.

I am appalled by instances of CRSV, including rape, gang rape, trafficking for sexual exploitation and forced prostitution, sometimes based on ethnic or tribal affiliation.

The UN Human Rights Office has documented cases of CRSV affecting at least 133 women, girls, men and boys since the current fighting began in April 2023. These cases significantly underrepresent the horror experienced by Sudanese victims, suggesting a much higher scale of sexual violence.

The majority of victims are unable to report due to shame, stigma, and fear of reprisal, to name a few. Striking facts include more than half of the incidents the Office documented are gangrape, a brutal form of sexual violence that kills. In most of the cases, victims were unable to receive immediate or adequate medical services needed in conflict areas.

In both peace and wartime, there must be an environment where medical personnel can provide necessary services to survivors of sexual violence without fear. Their commitment to serving these survivors should be respected and protected. Women and girls exposed to sexual violence, resulting in forced pregnancy, require immediate reproductive healthcare. However, Sudanese laws – particularly one that requires medically authorised evidence during investigations - have obstructed survivors' access to healthcare, resulting in serious health problems for several women and a generation of children born as a result of rape.

While commemorating the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, I condemn all attacks on healthcare facilities, medical staff, and service providers. I also call for full access to medical care and psychosocial support for survivors to preserve their lives and dignity. This support should include economic empowerment and access to justice, with the latter eventually leading towards preventing these heinous crimes.

Let us stand together to honour the victims and survivors of sexual violence in conflict and express solidarity with the medical personnel who support them on the frontlines at great risk.

