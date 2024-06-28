Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
UN Human Rights Committee To Review Croatia, Malta, Honduras, Maldives, Suriname, Syrian Arab Republic, And India

Friday, 28 June 2024, 3:59 am
Press Release: OHCHR

GENEVA (27 June 2024) - The UN Human Rights Committee will hold its upcoming session from 2 to 23 July, during which it will review Croatia, Malta, Honduras, Maldives, Suriname, Syrian Arab Republic, and India.

The seven countries are among the 174 State parties to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 18 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Covenant as well as the Committee's previous recommendations.

The Human Rights Committee, which has received respective country reports and other submissions from non-governmental organisations, will discuss a range of issues with the seven delegations through public dialogues on the following dates at Geneva time:

Croatia
2 July 15:00 – 18:00
3 July 10:00 – 13:00
Malta
3 July 15:00 – 18:00
4 July 10:00 – 13:00
Honduras
4 July 15:00 – 18:00
5 July 10:00 – 13:00
Maldives
9 July 15:00 – 18:00
10 July 10:00 – 13:00
Suriname
10 July 15:00 – 18:00
11 July 10:00 – 13:00
Syrian Arab Republic (hybrid)
11 July 15:00 – 17:00
12 July 10:00 – 12:00
12 July 15:00 – 17:00
India
15 July 15:00 – 18:00
16 July 10:00 – 13:00

The above dialogues will take place in the Ground Floor Conference Room, Palais Wilson, Geneva. The public review on Syria will be held in a hybrid format. All public meetings are open to the accredited press and livecast on UN Web TV. More information about the session, including reports submitted by States parties and the full schedule of meetings, is available on the session page.

