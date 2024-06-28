Iran Must End Harassment Of Narges Mohammadi And Release All Women Human Rights Defenders: Independent Experts

GENEVA (27 June 2024)

A group of independent experts are urging the Islamic Republic of Iran to immediately and unconditionally release Narges Mohammadi and all women human rights defenders, who remain in jail on charges relating to their defence of human rights.

“We are alarmed about the unfair proceedings and lengthy sentences handed to human rights defender, Narges Mohammadi, directly related to her peaceful exercise of her rights to freedom of expression and assembly in the pursuit of gender equality in Iran,” the experts said. “Unduly covering charges under the framework of “national security” or “propaganda against the state in order to silence critical voices” need to stop.”

Narges Mohammadi is serving multiple sentences amounting to more than 13 years of imprisonment. Her sentence was extended by an additional 15-months in January 2024 for new charges concerning “spreading propaganda against the state”. On 18 June, Branch 29 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court sentenced Mohammadi to one additional year in prison on the charge of “propaganda activities against the state.” This is her sixth conviction since March 2021, three of which appear to be in relation to her human rights activism in prison, including advocating for the rights of other female prisoners in relation to sexual offenses by government officials.

The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has previously found, in its Opinion 48/2017, her detention arbitrary.

“We are deeply concerned about the climate of discrimination and fear that women human rights defenders’ live under in Iran,” the experts said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

They said this was compounded by the absence of a rules-based justice system that is gender-responsive and accessible to women, and by impunity for violations of the rights of women and girls.

“The extreme discrimination and violence against women and girls are unacceptable,” the experts said. “We wish to remind the Iranian Government of its obligation to protect and promote the rights of all human rights defenders as they peacefully carry out their legitimate work,” they said.

The experts also received disturbing reports that indicate that Narges Mohammadi has been denied access to her lawyer and prevented from contacting her family since 29 November 2023, shortly after having been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Even more worryingly, Mohammadi has reportedly been denied medical aid. They recalled that access to medical and legal support for detainees are fundamental rights and must always be respected.

Arrests of women’s rights activists have reportedly increased in recent years, with Iranian officials warning that other people protesting against the compulsory wearing of the veil may be charged with national security offences.

“Women human rights defenders challenging the imposition of a compulsory dress code on women are acting in defense of universally guaranteed human rights. We urge the government of Iran to remember that,” the experts said.

They recalled that the use of repressive legislation to criminalise the exercise of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly is incompatible with Iran’s obligations under international human rights law.

© Scoop Media

