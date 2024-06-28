Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Comment By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk On The Situation In Bolivia

Friday, 28 June 2024, 4:36 am
Press Release: OHCHR

I am deeply worried about Wednesday’s military incursion at the presidential palace in Bolivia.

It is crucial for Bolivian authorities, including the armed forces, to ensure full respect for human rights under all circumstances, protect the constitutional order and maintain peace.

I urge the authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into allegations of violence and reports of injuries. Those responsible must be held to account, and those detained in relation to the events must receive fair trials.

Dialogue and democratic mechanisms are the only way to resolve any tension. My Office offers continued support, as it has in the past, for Bolivia’s efforts to uphold human rights and democracy

