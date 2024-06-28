UNFPA's Podcast Series Shines With Double Wins At PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2024

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is delighted to announce that its pioneering podcast series in Asia and the Pacific, titled 'Hold on a Minute', has been honoured with two prestigious awards at the PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2024 held in Hong Kong earlier this month. The podcast series triumphed in the categories of ‘Public Affairs’ and ‘Health & Wellness’, underscoring the impact and excellence of UNFPA Asia and the Pacific's initiatives in the region to raise public awareness on crucial issues relating to women’s health and rights.

Mr. Pio Smith, UNFPA Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific and Ms. Wanakanok Ratanaprasidhi, Managing Director of ERA Communications Thailand, celebrate the double-win, 26 June 2024, Bangkok (Photo/Supplied)

As the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, UNFPA envisions a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe, and every young person's potential is fulfilled. The podcast series 'Hold on a Minute' by UNFPA Asia and the Pacific embodies this mission, featuring subject-matter experts and inspirational stories including from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, Pakistan, and the UK.

The series provides listeners with insights into the progress and ongoing efforts to advance and uphold the rights, safety, health, and dignity of women and girls through 12 episodes on issues ranging from reproductive choices, maternal health, child marriage, comprehensive sexuality education, humanitarian crises, investments in women’s health, gender-based violence, and innovation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

UNFPA’s 'Hold on a Minute’ podcast series was developed in collaboration with the public relations agency, ERA Communications Thailand. The agency offers regional communications teams in Thailand innovative and cutting-edge solutions to reach diverse audiences across the region.

The PR Awards Asia-Pacific is established to honour the region’s most outstanding and successful campaigns, individuals, and companies in the communications industry, providing a platform to celebrate the best and brightest in the public relations and communications industry across the region. The awards, presented by Campaign Asia-Pacific, recognize forward-thinking campaigns that push the boundaries of traditional public relations and set new benchmarks for excellence. The judging process, conducted by a panel of credible professionals from both in-house and senior agency positions, ensures a rigorous review based on a demanding set of criteria. This recognition underscores the exceptional quality and impact of UNFPA Asia and the Pacific's 'Hold on a Minute' podcast series.

Mr. Pio Smith, UNFPA Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, acknowledged the double-win achievement by stating, "We are deeply honoured to receive these awards for UNFPA Asia-Pacific’s 'Hold on a Minute' podcast series. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and partners over the years, particularly ERA Communications Thailand, in bringing crucial conversations about sexual and reproductive health to the forefront. Raising awareness is imperative in accelerating progress, and we hope that through this recognition, the podcast will continue to reach more people across the region and beyond. "

UNFPA Asia-Pacific's 'Hold on a minute' podcast wins Silver in the 'Health and Wellness' category and Bronze in the 'Public Affairs' category at the PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2024. (Photo/Supplied)

Ms. Wanakanok Ratanaprasidhi, Managing Director of ERA Thailand, echoed these sentiments by stating, "This achievement is a reflection of our commitment to innovative and impactful communication. 'Hold on a Minute' has resonated deeply with audiences across the region, and we are proud to contribute to such a meaningful project. This recognition from PR Awards Asia-Pacific inspires us to continue our efforts in addressing vital issues and promoting positive change across the region."

As UNFPA Asia and the Pacific celebrates this milestone, the organization remains committed to its mission to inspire change and promote awareness about sexual and reproductive health and rights across the region so that every individual is empowered to freely exercise their rights and choices.

© Scoop Media

