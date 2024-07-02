U.S. National Statement At The 2024 OSCE High Level Climate Change Conference

As prepared for delivery by Chargé d’Affaires, Katherine Brucker

to the OSCE High Level Climate Conference

June 21, 2024

Thank you, Madam Moderator, for your leadership of the OSCE this year, and for Malta’s dedication to addressing climate change.

Climate change heightens global insecurity, demanding international collaboration and innovative leadership. Malta has exemplified this leadership by launching its “Climate Diplomacy: Empowerment for a Resilient Future” initiative and encouraging others to follow its example. The Chair is exactly right to focus on developing the next generation of climate leaders and fostering multilateral cooperation.

Building on Malta’s spirit of leading by example and in light of the Secretary General’s observation that climate change most affects women, youth, and marginalized communities, I would like to spotlight President Biden’s “Justice40 Initiative,” which directs 40 percent of certain U.S. federal climate and clean energy investments towards disadvantaged communities. This initiative demonstrates the U.S. commitment to integrating social justice with environmental policy. Our goal is to ensure those most at risk receive equitable access to resources and opportunities necessary to ensure their communities’ environmental resilience.

Both Malta’s and President Biden’s initiatives embody the bold action needed to address climate change. We urge all OSCE participating States – if not doing so already – to consider similar initiatives, fostering inclusivity and proactive leadership in global climate resilience planning.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Madam Moderator, as the threats from climate change escalate, so too does the importance of the OSCE’s security-focused climate discussions. Although the OSCE does not set national climate commitments or lead global climate policy, it must be ready to address the increased instability resulting from these changes. Our focus must be on identifying and mitigating specific security threats to the OSCE region caused by climate change.

From the heightened climate risks due to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, to managing increasing water scarcity in Central Asia, the OSCE’s expertise is vital in tackling both immediate and long-term threats to the region.

We must all embrace innovation and cooperation among governments, civil society, including journalists, and the private sector to overcome future security challenges linked to climate change. The OSCE is uniquely positioned take up that role and serve as a key player in this global effort.

Thank you, Madam Moderator.

© Scoop Media

